Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Wolverhampton match for the Premier League.
What time is the Liverpool vs Wolverhampton match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Wolverhampton of March 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on Peacock.
Spain: 9:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Wolverhampton last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
José Sá, Max Kilman, Nathan Collins, Hugo Bueno, Nélson Semedo, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Boubacar Traore, Hwang Hee-Chan, Daniel Podence and Goncalo Guedes.
José Sá, Max Kilman, Nathan Collins, Hugo Bueno, Nélson Semedo, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Boubacar Traore, Hwang Hee-Chan, Daniel Podence and Goncalo Guedes.
Liverpool last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alisson, Joe Gomez, Joël Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago, Naby Keita, Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.
Alisson, Joe Gomez, Joël Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago, Naby Keita, Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.
Wolverhampton Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Wolverhampton's attacking attack and it is likely that any one of them could score or assist in the game against Liverpool. The player Rúben Neves (#8) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 5 goals in 23 games played and he scored one goal in the last game against Liverpool. Next up is João Moutinho (#28), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has achieved 2 assists which make him the highest assister in the team. At just 36 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Daniel Podence (#10) the 27-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 5 goals in 23 games and we could see him score on Saturday.
Wolverhampton in the tournament
Wolverhampton had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the fifteenth position of the general table after 6 games won, 6 tied and 12 lost, together with 24 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Wolverhampton's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game resulted in a draw against Fulham, they drew 0-0 at Craven Cottage for their sixth draw of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Liverpool Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Liverpool's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Wolverhampton. The player Mohamed Salah (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 8 goals in 23 games played and he scored one goal last game against Aston Villa. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Wolverhampton multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Andy Robertson (#26), he plays defense position, during the tournament he has achieved 5 assists which make him the highest assister on the team. At just 28 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Roberto Firmino (#9) the 31-year-old striker who plays forward. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 7 goals in 16 games and we could see him scoring on Wednesday.
Liverpool in the tournament
Liverpool had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in seventh position in the general table after 10 games won, 6 drawn and 7 lost, together with 36 points. His goal this year is to finish the tournament in the first 5 places to get his ticket to the Champions League or Europa League. Their last game was on February 25, resulting in a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, earning their sixth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Anfield is located in the city of London, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 54,074 spectators and is the home of Liverpool FC in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on September 28, 1884 and before that it was the Everton FC stadium.