PSV vs ADO Den Haag: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Dutch Cup Match
Image: VAVEL Brazil

8:00 AM2 hours ago

7:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is PSV Eindhoven vs ADO Den Haag match for Dutch Cup?

This is the start time of the game PSV Eindhoven vs ADO Den Haag of 2th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 1:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 2:45 pm: No transmission

Chile 1:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 12:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 12:45  pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 12:45 pm ET: GolTV Español, GOLTV

Mexico 11:45 am: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 1:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 2:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 1:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

7:50 AM2 hours ago

What about ADO?

ADO Den Haag also comes with three wins and two draws to their name and are 11th in the Eerste Divisie, the Dutch second division, with 35 points. And in the Cup, Den Haag (The Hague) have been playing since the first round. Since then, they have dispatched Excelsior '31, Kozakken Boys, and Go Ahead Eagles.
7:45 AM2 hours ago

How comes PSV

Currently fourth in the Eredivisie, PSV Eindhoven has 46 points, six behind leader Feyenoord. In the last five games, the Boeren have won three and drawn two others.  In the Dutch Cup, they entered the second round and eliminated Sparta Rotterdam and Emmen in the round of 16.
7:40 AM2 hours ago

Titles

Ajax are the Dutch Cup record holder, having won the final 20 times. Feyenoord follow in some distance with 13 wins, while PSV are in second place with 9 finals appearances.
Since the introduction of professional soccer in the Netherlands, only two amateur teams have reached the semifinals: IJsselmeervogels (Bunschoten-Spakenburg) in Season 1974-75 and VVSB (Noordwijkerhout) in 2015-16.

Check out the list of each year's winners:

7:35 AM3 hours ago

Dutch Cup

The Dutch Cup, also known as the KNVB Beker and, more commonly, the Dutch Cup, is the second most important competition in the country. It is a knockout tournament with 103 teams, amateur and professional. 

The first final was played on May 9, 1899 between RAP Amsterdam and HVV Den Haag on May 9, 1899. RAP scored the only winning goal in extra time to secure the title for the first time.  The competition generated little interest from the fans only, who looked elsewhere because of another competition: UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1960. The Cup Winners' Cup was contested by clubs that had won the national cup in each country and as a final prize would play the Uefa Super Cup, with the winner of the Champions League. The tournament has changed and today is called the Europa League.

The silver trophy of the Dutch Cup, nicknamed the pine cone (Dutch dennenappelem), was a gift from the amateur club ANVV De Zwaluwen, founded in 1907 to improve the quality of the game in the Netherlands. Since 1989, the exclusive venue for the tournament final has been the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, home of Feyenoord.

Photo: KNVB
Photo: KNVB
7:30 AM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

PSV Eindhoven vs ADO Den Haag live this Thursday (2), at the Philips Stadion at 12:45 pm ET, for the Dutch Cup. The match is valid for the quarterfinals of the competition.
VAVEL Logo