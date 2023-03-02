De Graafschap vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Dutch Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is De Graafschap vs Ajax match for Dutch Cup?
This is the start time of the game De Graafschap vs Ajax of March 02nd, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how De Graafschap vs Ajax live
The match will be broadcasted by Gol TV.
The match will be broadcasted by Gol TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 44th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, with 32 wins for Ajax, 9 draws and 2 wins for De Graafschap.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between states two squads, the dominance has been very balanced, who has 4 wins for Ajax, 0 for De Graafschap and 1 draw, for both clubs, leaving the balance very uneven.
De Graafschap 1-4 Ajax Amsterdam, 15 May, 2019, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 8-0 De Graafschap, 16 Dec, 2018 , Dutch Eredivisie
De Graafschap 1-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 8 May, 2016, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 De Graafschap, 20 Dec, 2015, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 De Graafschap, 23 Sep, 2015, Dutch Cup
How are Ajax coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Sparta Rotterdam, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Vitesse 1-2 Ajax Amsterdam, 26 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
1. FC Union Berlin 3-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 23 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Ajax Amsterdam 4-0 Sparta Rotterdam, 19 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 0-0 1. FC Union Berlin, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 RKC Waalwijk, 12 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
How are De Graafschap doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against FC Eindhoven, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
FC Eindhoven 0-4 De Graafschap, 24 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eerste Divisie
De Graafschap 2-0 Roda JC Kerkrade, 19 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eerste Divisie
NAC Breda 2-0 De Graafschap, 10 Feb, 2023, Netherlands Eerste Divisie
De Graafschap 3-0 De Treffers, 7 Feb, 2023, Dutch Cup
De Graafschap 0-1 Telstar, 3 Feb, 2023, Netherlands Eerste Divisie
Watch out for this Ajax player
The Serbian striker, Dusan Tadic of 34 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 29 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute in all competitions, managing to score 7 goals in the Eredivisie and 15 assists with Ajax, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, in the Dutch Cup already debuted.
Watch out for this De Graafschap player.
The 18 year old striker Basar Onal has had a good performance, the striker has played 28 games in total, 25 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals and 1 assist in the Eerste Divisie De Holanda, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates, also that in the Dutch Cup in 3 games he already scored 2 goals.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the De Graafschap vs Ajax Dutch Cup match. The match will take place at Stadion De Vijverberg, at 14:00.