Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey 2023 Match

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App.
What time is the match of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, match corresponding to the first leg semifinal of the Copa del Rey?
This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match on March 2, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Latest Barcelona lineup
Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Christensen, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Frenkie De Jong, Busquets, Kessié; Gavi, Lewandowski, Ferrán Torres
Real Madrid's final lineup
Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Rüdiger, Nacho; Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos; Asensio, Vinícius Júnior, Benzema.
Barcelona's statements
Xavi spoke ahead of this duel: "We approach it in the same way we always do against Real Madrid. They are a tough opponent, who sometimes don't dominate you, but with one transition and two touches they get to your goal. They are a difficult opponent. They beat us well there, and we beat them in the Super Cup. The competition is different. Everything will be decided at the Camp Nou. We will go out to win and show our personality. It's an opportunity to win another title. "It's a Cup semifinal, you add to it that it's a Clasico. Real Madrid are favorites, because they are Champions League and LaLiga champions. Regardless of the Supercopa, it comes in a good moment. They are the favorite." "We must be more of a team than ever, in defense, attack, strategy... we have to have the ball, be brave, have personality, minimize losses... they have strong players and take advantage of losses. We have to play with personality and use our game model, as we did in the Super Cup. "They have won the last few titles and we are in the process of construction. We beat them with extraordinary soccer, but it's a Madrid team that scores at Liverpool's ground. I have to be honest, they are the favorites. But we can hurt them, we've already proved that. I see the tie evenly matched. "He is a key player for us. He has grown a lot with us, to the point of making a difference near the box. He is a very sensitive loss for us. We have three important absentees, but we can compete". "I'm not under more pressure than ever. I'm motivated to go to the Bernabéu. I'm looking forward to it. I like this healthy soccer rivalry. It motivates me, it turns me on. I would love to play and have the ball in midfield. Winning at the Bernabéu is a very nice feeling". "I think we're coming along well. If you look at the last two games, we're in the hospital. But if you look at the fact that we're leading LaLiga and we're in the semifinals of the Copa and we've won the Supercopa.... I think the film is looking pretty good. We have rarely been inferior to our opponents. We are motivated by the semifinal. We mustn't just focus on the last two games.
How is Barcelona coming?
Barcelona arrives after losing their last LaLiga match against Almeria, in this duel they will look for a victory and get an advantage for the next match.
How does Real Madrid arrive?
Real Madrid arrives to this duel after a one-goal draw against Atlético de Madrid, being only seven points away from the first place, so they will be looking for a victory.
The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream, corresponding to the semifinal of the Copa del Rey. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, at 15:00 hrs.