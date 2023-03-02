Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Orlando City and FC Cincinnati face off at Exploria Stadium this Saturday after both sides enjoyed wins on opening weekend.

The Lions started off their campaign with a 1-0 home win over the New York Red Bulls, despite the away side dominating the game. Designated Player Facundo Torres picked up where he left off as the Uruguayan converted a penalty on 56 minutes, coolly putting his effort down the middle.

Cincy also commenced their season the right way as they defeated the Houston Dynamo. Goals from Sergio Santos and Obinna Nwobodo gave Pat Noonan's side a 2-1 win at TQL Stadium.

Team news

Orlando City:

Antônio Carlos is getting closer to returning to the team but this weekend will likely come too soon for the Brazilian.

Winger Gastón González returned to training this week and could be in contention to make the squad.

FC Cincinnati:

Striker Sergio Santos is a doubt for the away side after coming off in their season opener, meaning that Brenner could start alongside Brandon Vazquez.

Predicted lineups

Orlando: Gallese; Santos, Jansson, Schlegel, Halliday; Araújo, Pereyra; Angulo, Ojeda, Torres; Enrique.

Cincinnati: Celentano; Mosquera, Miazga, Hagglund; Barreal, Moreno, Acosta, Nwobodo, Arias; Brenner, Vazquez.

Ones to watch

Ramiro Enrique

21-year-old Ramiro Enrique joined the Lions in the offseason as a U22 Initiative signing from Banfield in Argentina.

Enrique made his debut last week, coming on in place of Ercan Kara in the second half. His pace and energy made a huge difference as he created chances and thus helped to relieve the pressure off his team's defense.

He is definitely a player who can get fans off their seats and hopefully he can show his ability more in the coming weeks.

USA international Brandon Vazquez had a breakout year in 2022 and will be hoping to replicate that this campaign.

The 24-year-old scored 19 goals for the Orange and Blue as they made the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in club history, earning him a call-up to the USMNT squad for the January friendlies.

The partnership between Vazquez, Brenner and Acosta last year was inseparable and Pat Noonan will be expecting the same this time round if they are going to build on last year.

Last time out

The teams last met in June 2022 at TQL Stadium as a dominant Cincy performance resulted in a 1-0 victory.

Brenner scored the winning goal in the 65th minute after Luciano Acosta's deflected shot was saved by Pedro Gallese; the Argentine was quick to react as he played the ball across the face of goal to Brenner who finished from close range.

How to watch

The game will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Coverage will begin at 6:55pm ET with kick-off scheduled for 7:30pm ET.