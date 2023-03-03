Al Nassr vs Al Batin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Arabian League

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Al Nassr vs Al Batin
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Nassr vs Al Batin, as well as the latest news from MRSOOL Park.
Where and how to watch Al Nassr vs Al Batin?
The match between Al Nassr and Al Batin will not be available on television;
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Al Nassr vs Al Batin match?
This is the kickoff time for the Al Nassr vs Al Batin match on March 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs.
Colombia: 11:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:30 hrs.
Spain: 18:30 hrs.
Mexico: 11:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 12:30 hrs.
Peru: 11:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs.
England: 17: 30 hrs.
USA: 12:30 hrs.
Australia: 02:30 hrs.
India: 20:45 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Al Batin
Al Shammari is a standout for Al Batin and has scored half of the team's goals with six strikes. The 25-year-old striker has not scored since February 9;
Watch out for this Al Nassr player
Cristiano Ronaldo is the player with more spectacle in the Saudi Arabian league and the numbers are proving it. The Portuguese star is already the fourth top scorer with 8 goals and two assists. Cristiano has scored seven goals in the last three games and comes from scoring a hat trick in Al Nassr's last match.
How does Al Batin arrive?
They have just won in their last match by the minimum to Al Ettifaq. Although this has been the only victory of this team in the Saudi Arabian League and right now they are at the bottom with six points, 13 points away from the relegation places;
How does Al Nassr arrive?
Al Nassr have won three consecutive matches and have now gone 16 matches in a row without defeat in the Saudi Arabian League. Their last defeat was on September 3 when they lost 1-0 to Al Taawon. The team currently occupies the first position in the national competition with 43 points, two points ahead of Al Ittihad FC, which is second;
Background
A total of 13 times these two teams have faced each other in history, with Al Nassr winning nine times, Al Batin winning three times, while one match ended in a draw. The last time they met was in September 2022 in a match that Al Nassr won 4-0. This team has won the last seven meetings between these two teams;
Venue: The match will be played at the MRSOOL Park stadium located in Riyadh which was built in 2014 and has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Al Nassr and Al Batin meet in the 19th round of the Saudi Arabian League;
Al Nassr and Al Batin meet in the 19th round of the Saudi Arabian League.
We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here from VAVEL.