Benfica vs Famalicão LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Primeira Liga
Where and how to watch Benfica-Famalicão on TV and in real time?

Benfica vs. Famalicao
Round 23 of Bwin Premier League

Date: 03 March 2022

Time: 5:15 pm ET

Venue: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon

Broadcast: ESPN and Star+.

When is the Benfica vs. Famalicao match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Benfica vs. Famalicao match will kick off at 5:15 pm (ET), being played at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, in the 23rd round of the Primeira Liga Bwin. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
PROBABLE FAMALICÃO:

Luiz Júnior, Francisco Moura, Mihaj, Eduardo da Silva Júnior, Penetra; Colombatto, Youssouf, Iván, Ivo Rodrigues; Gustavo Assunção e Denilson
PROBABLE BENFICA:

Odysseas Vlachodimos, Grimaldo, Otamendi, António Silva, Bah; Florentino, Aursnes, Gonçalo Guedes, David Neres, João Mário e Gonçalo Ramos.
RECENT RETROSPECT:

In recent years, Benfica x Famalicão have played 7 times, adding up all the championships played between them. Take a look at the record:
  • Benfica wins: 4
  • Famalicão wins: 0
  • Draws: 1

The last match between the teams was on 10/09/2022 at Famalicão's home in the Portuguese Championship. Benfica won by 0 x 1. Rafael Alexandre Fernandes Ferreira da Silva scored the goal for Benfica in the 63rd minute.

TOP SCORERS:

João Mário is Benfica's top scorer with 14 goals in 21 games played.

For Famalicao, Iván Jaime Pajuelo is the top scorer with 4 goals scored in the 12 matches he has played.

Speaking of goal passes, Alejandro Grimaldo García leads with 6 goal passes for the home team and Ivo Tiago dos Santos Rodrigues has 5 goal passes for the away team in the current Portuguese Championship season

FAMALICAO:

Famalicao also has no reason to complain about the result they got on matchday 22 of the Portuguese League. Playing at their home stadium, they beat Portimonense 1-0. The game opened with both clubs chasing victory. There were 38 shots. The hosts, who had control of the pellet for 52% of the time, built up a greater number of opportunities to shoot (21).

Portimonense, however, was slightly superior in the rate of correct shots (7 to 6). However, Sanca was the one who put the ball in the net. He scored in the 40th minute of the final phase after receiving a pass from Jaime. He thus secured Famalicão's second consecutive victory, after beating Santa Clara, in the Azores, 3-1, in the previous round. Famalicão now has 27 points (eight wins, three draws and 11 losses).

BENFICA:

A jornada anterior foi o mais próximo da perfeição que o Benfica poderia esperar na briga pelo título do Campeonato Português. A começar, naturalmente, por sua partida. Atuando fora de seus domínios, o clube fez a sua parte voltando com três pontos na bagagem após o confronto com o Vizela. Marcou 2 a 0 no sábado, 25 de fevereiro. Resultado fruto de um atuação superior.

Teve a redonda sob seu controle por 60% do tempo, criou maior número de oportunidades para disparo (11 a 9) e foi especialmente melhor no índice de tiros certos (6 a 3). Fez a rede balançar aos 38 minutos com João Mário, que contou com assistência de David Neres. No segundo tempo, aos 49 minutos, novamente João Mário voltou a marcar completando o serviço através de cobrança de pênalti.

Dessa forma, o time lisboeta avançou para 59 pontos (19 vitórias, dois empates e uma derrota). Além disso, viu seus dois perseguidores mais próximos, Porto e Braga, perderem seus jogos.

Foto: Benfica

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Benfica x Famalicão is valid for the 23rd round of the Primeira Liga Bwin

The current leader of the Portuguese Championship, Benfica has 59 points, eight more than second-placed Porto. Braga follows closely behind, being the current third.

Famalicão is currently in 10th place in the Portuguese Championship. The team has 27 points from 22 games, with 22 goals scored and 29 goals conceded. In addition, they have 8 wins, 3 draws, and 11 losses.

Benfica are a better team and are therefore favored to face Famalicão. Benfica vs. Famalicão kick off at 5:15 pm ET at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

Welcome and welcome to the Benfica x Famalicão live score

Hello soccer lovers! Now is the time for a decisive match between two teams from Portugal: on one side the mighty Benfica. On the other, the strong Famalicão. Both teams face each other in the 23rd round of the Primeira Liga Bwin, the Portuguese Championship. The match between the teams takes place at the Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, at 5:15 pm ET. Follow everything about the duel between the Portuguese teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
