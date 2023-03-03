Benfica vs Famalicão LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Benfica-Famalicão on TV and in real time?
PROBABLE FAMALICÃO:
PROBABLE BENFICA:
RECENT RETROSPECT:
- Benfica wins: 4
- Famalicão wins: 0
- Draws: 1
The last match between the teams was on 10/09/2022 at Famalicão's home in the Portuguese Championship. Benfica won by 0 x 1. Rafael Alexandre Fernandes Ferreira da Silva scored the goal for Benfica in the 63rd minute.
TOP SCORERS:
For Famalicao, Iván Jaime Pajuelo is the top scorer with 4 goals scored in the 12 matches he has played.
Speaking of goal passes, Alejandro Grimaldo García leads with 6 goal passes for the home team and Ivo Tiago dos Santos Rodrigues has 5 goal passes for the away team in the current Portuguese Championship season
FAMALICAO:
Portimonense, however, was slightly superior in the rate of correct shots (7 to 6). However, Sanca was the one who put the ball in the net. He scored in the 40th minute of the final phase after receiving a pass from Jaime. He thus secured Famalicão's second consecutive victory, after beating Santa Clara, in the Azores, 3-1, in the previous round. Famalicão now has 27 points (eight wins, three draws and 11 losses).
BENFICA:
Teve a redonda sob seu controle por 60% do tempo, criou maior número de oportunidades para disparo (11 a 9) e foi especialmente melhor no índice de tiros certos (6 a 3). Fez a rede balançar aos 38 minutos com João Mário, que contou com assistência de David Neres. No segundo tempo, aos 49 minutos, novamente João Mário voltou a marcar completando o serviço através de cobrança de pênalti.
Dessa forma, o time lisboeta avançou para 59 pontos (19 vitórias, dois empates e uma derrota). Além disso, viu seus dois perseguidores mais próximos, Porto e Braga, perderem seus jogos.
TIME AND PLACE!
The current leader of the Portuguese Championship, Benfica has 59 points, eight more than second-placed Porto. Braga follows closely behind, being the current third.
Famalicão is currently in 10th place in the Portuguese Championship. The team has 27 points from 22 games, with 22 goals scored and 29 goals conceded. In addition, they have 8 wins, 3 draws, and 11 losses.
Benfica are a better team and are therefore favored to face Famalicão. Benfica vs. Famalicão kick off at 5:15 pm ET at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.
Round 23 of Bwin Premier League
Date: 03 March 2022
Time: 5:15 pm ET
Venue: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+.