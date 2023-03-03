Napoli vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Napoli vs Lazio, matchday 25 of the Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for Napoli vs Lazio on March 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45
Bolivia: 3:45pm
Brazil: 3:45pm
Chile: 3:45pm
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.
Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 1:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.
South Africa: 1:45 p.m.
Australia: 3:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 2:45 p.m.
Latest Lazio lineup
Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Patric, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro
Last Napoli line-up
Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim Min-jae, Mário Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński, Lozano, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen
Napoli Statement
Luciano Spalletti spoke before the match: "It is true that here there is a working culture also introduced by the coaches and players who preceded us. I notice that I have things in common with Sarri, such as a taste for wearing a tracksuit and wanting to control the game from a tactical point of view. There has been a lot of talk these days about ball possession, but it is an aspect that gives you the possibility to decide where on the pitch you want to play the game. Then it also depends on pace and intensity, but these are deeper discussions." "Sarri was a bit Masaniello, he became the leader of a soccer philosophy. Whenever I had the chance, I always chose to watch Sarri's Napoli and applaud its beauty. Today's Napoli has sought its own identity and beauty, it doesn't". matter if it is better or worse. I don't care much about comparisons." "I think Napoli fans know soccer and its dynamics. What becomes fundamental is that our fans go out on the pitch with us always cheering us on and that they don't listen to those who want us to take our hands off the handlebars, because there are still twists and turns from here to the end." "It makes it easy for me to work with players who have quality, an aptitude for availability, who know how to listen and work seriously. The greatest virtue is not mine, but theirs. These guys have shown so many human and sporting qualities, so I thank them when they speak well of me, but the merit is in their ability. "I don't like to play soccer standing in front of the defense. However, I have often lost in my life. But if I don't like it, I certainly can't tell my players. I like proactive soccer, soccer that people I like. The first thing I tried to do as soon as I arrived in Naples was to recreate the love of our fans for both the team and the way we play. And we have achieved this goal. "I don't train for revenge, I only look at the present and try to work to satisfy the team, the fans and the club. I also have some admirers, as you can see in some social networks, but in soccer what counts are the results. I have always given my best, even arguing, but without regrets or revenge towards anyone".
How is Lazio coming along?
Lazio beat Sampdoria by the minimum in their last game, but they have not had a good season and will be looking for three points from three in this match.
How does Napoli arrive?
Napoli beat Empoli in their last match by two goals to zero, so in this match they will be looking for victories and to continue adding points to climb positions.
The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
The Napoli vs Lazio match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, located in Naples, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
