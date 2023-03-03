Hull City vs West Brom LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Hull City vs West Brom Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hull City vs West Brom EFL Championship match.
What time is the Hull City vs West Brom match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Hull City vs West Brom of March 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 3:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 10:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Last West Bromwich Albion lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alex Palmer, Erik Pietters, Dara O'Shea, Conor Towsend, Darnell Furlong, John Swift, Okay Yokuslu, Jayson Molumby, Daryl Dike, Matt Phillips and Jed Wallace.
Last Hull City lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Matt Ingram, Jacob Greaves, Tobias Figueire, Callum Elder, Lewie Coyle, Ozan Tufan, Regan Slater, Alfie Jones, Oscar Estupiñan, Benjamin Tetteh and Allahyar Sayyad.
Players to follow West Bromwich Albion
The next three players are considered key to the offensive attack of West Bromwich and is likely that any of them can score in the match against Hull City. The English striker Brandon Thomas-Asante (#21), is the biggest scorer of the team in the 2022-2023 season with 5 goals in 23 games and scored in the last match of the tournament against Rotherham United. It will be very important for the game for its experience and its ball control on the court. Another player is John Swift (#19), plays in the midfielder position and is the second largest team attendance with 7 assists in 33 games played. He achieved his seventh attendance last game and could get his eighth on Friday. Finally, the midfielder Jed Wallace (#17) who is a very important player for the creation of dangerous plays. It is the second largest scorer of the team with 5 goals and scored in the last match against Watford.
West Bromwich Albion in the Tournament
The West Bromwich football team began the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship (Second Football Division of England), they are in the tenth first position of the general table with 13 games won, 9 tied and 11 losses getting 48 points. West Bromwich seeks to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season so you must win all possible games and will be promoted. His last game was on February 25, 2023, ended in a 2 to 0 victory against Middlesbrough in The Hawthorns and thus won his tenth third victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they play as a visitor, however they could surprise and keep the victory.
Players to follow Hull City
There are three Hull City players that we should be attentive and that have a very important role in the team. The first is the Turkish midfielder Oscar Estupiñan (#19), he is the team's biggest scorer in the tournament with 12 goals in 31 games played and scored in the last game against Huddersfield Town. Another player is Benjamin Tetteh (#30), plays in the front position and with 25 years he is the largest team attendance with 3 assists in 13 games. And finally, we should be aware of the midfielder Ozan Tufan (#7), is the second largest scorer of the team with 4 goals so we could see him score on Friday.
Hull City in the tournament
Hull City had a great start of the season at the EFL Championship, is at the top of the tournament. Until week 34 of the tournament they have a total of 42 points with 11 games won, 9 tied and 14 lost. They are located in the tenth position of the general table and if they want to steal the fifteenth place to Swansea City must win the game. Friday's game will be very difficult since West Bromwich Albion is a good team and they get motivated. His last game was on February 25, 2023, they lost 1 to 0 against Bristol City at Ashton Gate. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, for the great team they have and the good moment they pass. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The MKM Stadium is located in the city of Hull, England. It will be the headquarters of this party and has a capacity of 25,400 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 26, 2002, cost 44 million pounds to build it and is currently the Hull City AFC house.