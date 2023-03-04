Necaxa vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Tune in here Necaxa vs Tigres Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Tigres match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Necaxa vs Tigres match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Tigres of March 3rd in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 7:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 8:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:05 PM on Afizzionados and ViX Plus

Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Last games Necaxa vs Tigres

The record in the last five meetings between these two teams is very even, with a slightly favorable balance for the regios with a record of two wins, two draws and one loss, which occurred on the most recent occasion that they visited the Victoria stadium against the Rayos.

Tigres UANL 2-0 Necaxa, Apertura 2022

Tigres UANL 0-0 Necaxa, Apertura 2022

Necaxa 2-0 Tigres UANL, Clausura 2022

Tigres UANL 0-0 Necaxa, Apertura 2021

Tigres UANL 1-1 Necaxa, Clausura 2021

Key Player Tigres

He has not had a hard time adapting to being an important player, although in recent matches he has lost some prominence, which he must recover, so the charrúa Fernando Gorriarán will be the player to watch for the Felinos in this match.
Photo: Mexsport
Key player Necaxa

The Argentinean Damián Batallini has already appeared as a starter and scored a goal in the last match against the Querétaro Gallos. With San Luis, he made a difference on many occasions and against a quality opponent, it is hoped that he can be the man who can provide the unbalance in the final zone to ensure a good result in Aguascalientes.
Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 3 Samir Caetano, 13 Diego Reyes, 27 Jesús Angulo, 14 Jesús Garza, 17 Francisco Córdova, 19 Guido Pizarro, 5 Rafael Carioca, 9 Nicolás Ibáñez, 20 Javier Aquino, 8 Fernando Gorriarán.
Last lineup Necaxa

22 Hugo González, 6 Juan Pablo Segovia, 14 Fabricio Formiliano, 16 José Esquivel, 3 Agustín Oliveros, 4 Alexis Peña, 8 Fernando Madrigal González, 27 Heriberto De Jesús, 10 Damián Batallini, 21 Maximiliano Silvera, 7 Édgar Méndez.
Learning from mistakes

At the end of the game against Chivas Guadalajara, Chima Ruiz acknowledged that the squad was hurt by losing their unbeaten record in this way, but that this now obliged them to redouble their efforts to compensate the fans as quickly as possible.

"We have to learn, I see a team in the dressing room that is hurting and that obliges us to continue working; the fact that the defeat hurts them is a symptom that they are winning people and now we have to look for points away from home," he concluded.

Tigres: regain confidence

The UANL Tigres are coming off a tough setback last week as they lost their unbeaten home record against the Guadalajara Chivas and, although they remain at the top of the general table with 18 points, they need to regain confidence as they have received some criticism under the direction of Chima Ruiz.
Necaxa: take advantage of home advantage

The Rayos del Necaxa, all the points they have scored in the Clausura 2023, have been thanks to their home advantage, which they hope to revalidate this Friday, especially for what they did last week when they were down a man and could not hold on to the advantage to draw with one of the bottom teams, Querétaro, by a score of 1-1.
The Kick-off

The Necaxa vs Tigres match will be played at the Victoria Stadium, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Necaxa vs Tigres!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
