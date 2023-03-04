Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul live on Liga Mx match day 10 in the Clausura 2023.
In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Mazatlán vs Cruz Azul live on Match day 10 of the Liga Mx in the Clausura 2023, as well as the latest information from Kraken Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul match, two matches will be played in Aguascalientes, Necaxa will host Tigres, while in the border Tijuana will host Atlas, two matches that also promise a lot of excitement, these are the matches that will kick off Day 10.
Where and how to watch Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul in the 10th round of the Liga Mx in the Clausura 2023 online and live
The match will be televised on Azteca 7 and ESPN.
Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
Kraken Stadium
It is Mazatlan's stadium, the newest in Liga Mx, with capacity for 25 thousand spectators, was inaugurated on July 27, 2020, a very beautiful stadium with a great design, it will be the field where Mazatlan and Cruz Azul will inaugurate the 10th day of the Liga Mx in the Clausura 2023.
What time is the match of Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul in the 10th round of the Liga Mx in the Clausura 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul match on March 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Spain: 05:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 08:00 hours
India: 07:00 hours
Nigeria: 7:00 a.m.
South Africa: 7:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 05:00 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee Jesus Rafael Lopez Valle, who will have the task of bringing order tomorrow at Kraken Stadium in the Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul game.
Absences
Mazatlan will be able to count on a full roster for this game, as they have no injured or suspended players, while La Maquina will not be able to count on Christian Tabo due to injury. This is the only loss for the light blue team, who hope to win their 4th consecutive victory tomorrow and be among the top 8 teams in the Liga Mx.
Background
The record leans towards Cruz Azul as they have met on 5 occasions, leaving a record of 3 wins for Cruz Azul, a draw and a victory for Mazatlán, so tomorrow the light blue team will be the favorites to take the 3 points in another match day of the Clausura 2023.
How is Cruz Azul arriving?
Cruz Azul is coming off a 1-0 victory over Juarez and its third consecutive win, the arrival of its new coach Ricardo Ferretti has given a different color to the club, they are in 11th position with 10 points and a record of 3 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses, if they win tomorrow they could reach 7th position, it is expected to be a great game full of goals and emotions.
How to get to Mazatlan?
Mazatlan comes from a 2-1 loss at home against Pumas, a game that was very even, but defensive errors caused Mazatlan to fall and continue one more week at the bottom of the general table, with only one point and a record of 0 wins, one tie and 7 losses. This is how Mazatlan arrives at this game against the light blue team.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mazatlán vs Cruz Azul match, corresponding to Day 10 of the Liga Mx. The match will take place at Kraken Stadium at 7:00 pm.