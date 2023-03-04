Tijuana vs Atlas Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Tijuana vs Atlas online and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Tijuana vs Atlas can be tuned in from TUDN App live streams.
What time is the match Tijuana vs Atlas, matchday 10 of the Liga MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Tijuana vs Atlas match on March 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 22:00 hours
India: 21:00 hours
Nigeria: 9:00 p.m.
South Africa: 9:00 p.m.
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours
Xolos Statements
Miguel Herrera spoke prior to this match: "We have eight Finals left, we are going to fight with everything, we want to qualify, enter the party and be a protagonist team. Since I arrived I told them (the players) that this team was going to kill on the field, the important thing is to kill and not to put our heads down. In the first games we were left with a bitter taste despite playing well, but the team is doing well". "I think we were more direct, we got to their box very quickly, the team leaves me calm, that we are on the way, we are not throwing any bells to the wind, it is a victory, it is to add three points and it is to start the climb to enter the top eight."
How is Atlas coming?
Atlas arrives at this match after an agonizing two-goal draw against América, Mora's team has not yet managed to have a regular season in this Clausura 2023.
How will Xolos fare?
Tijuana defeated the Tuzos two goals to zero in their last match, a rather surprising score, as the team from the border had been going through a rather irregular season. Herrera's team will be looking for more points and to climb up the standings in the remaining eight games of the competition.
The match will be played at Estadio Caliente.
The Tijuana vs Atlas match will be played at Estadio Caliente, located in Tijuana, Baja California. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Welcome to the Tijuana vs Atlas live stream, corresponding to Day 10 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio Caliente at 22:00.