Feyenoord vs FC Groningen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Erevidisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Feyenoord Rotterdam vs FC Groningen in Erevidisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Feyenoord Rotterdam vs FC Groningen match in the Erevidisie.
What time is Feyenoord Rotterdam vs FC Groningen match for Erevidisie?
This is the start time of the game Feyenoord Rotterdam vs FC Groningen of March 04th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs FC Groningen live on ESPN
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs FC Groningen in streaming, it will be tuned by Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs FC Groningen in streaming, it will be tuned by Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 116th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, with 59 wins for Feyenoord, 32 draws and 24 wins for Groningen.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 2 wins for Feyenoord, 0 for Groningen and 3 draws for both clubs, leaving the scales very uneven.
FC Groningen 0-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 15 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-1 FC Groningen, 5 Mar, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Groningen 1-1 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 12 Dec, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Groningen 0-0 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 24 Feb, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-0 FC Groningen, 8 Nov, 2020, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Groningen 0-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 15 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-1 FC Groningen, 5 Mar, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Groningen 1-1 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 12 Dec, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Groningen 0-0 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 24 Feb, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-0 FC Groningen, 8 Nov, 2020, Dutch Eredivisie
How is Feyenoord coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-2 against Fortuna Sittard, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Heerenveen 0-1 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 1 Mar, 2023, Dutch Cup
Fortuna Sittard 2-4 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 26 Feb, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-1 AZ Alkmaar, 18 Feb, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Heerenveen 1-2 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 12 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam (5) 4-4 (3) NEC Nijmegen, 8 Feb, 2023, Dutch Cup
Heerenveen 0-1 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 1 Mar, 2023, Dutch Cup
Fortuna Sittard 2-4 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 26 Feb, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-1 AZ Alkmaar, 18 Feb, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Heerenveen 1-2 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 12 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam (5) 4-4 (3) NEC Nijmegen, 8 Feb, 2023, Dutch Cup
How are Groningen doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Excelsior, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
FC Groningen 3-0 Excelsior, 25 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Groningen 1-1 FC Emmen, 18 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 6-0 FC Groningen, 11 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Groningen 1-1 FC Twente, 5 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Volendam 3-2 FC Groningen, 29 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Groningen 3-0 Excelsior, 25 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Groningen 1-1 FC Emmen, 18 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 6-0 FC Groningen, 11 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Groningen 1-1 FC Twente, 5 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Volendam 3-2 FC Groningen, 29 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Keep an eye on this Feyenoord player
The Brazilian striker, 23 year old Danilo has had a good performance, the attacker has played 20 games as a starter and 10 as a substitute in all competitions, managing to score 8 goals in the Eredivisie and 3 assists with Feyenoord, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this Groningen player
The American forward, Ricardo Pepi of 20 years old has had a good performance, the forward has played 20 games in total, 19 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals and 3 assists in the Dutch Eredivisie, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight before teammates of high caliber.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Feyenoord Rotterdam vs FC Groningen match, corresponding to the Eredividsie. The match will take place at Stadion Feijenoord, at 14:00.