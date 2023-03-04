Blackburn vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Championship
Don't miss a detail Blackburn vs Sheffield United match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
Speak up Morton!

“Coming to a stadium like this with our fans right behind us was brilliant and I think we handled everything.

“We were excellent throughout the game. We were underdogs before the game, but we are a team you never see. as bad luck.

“We wanted to go ahead and see where it took us. Our pressure and spirit kept us going and we had four or five more opportunities to make the marker more comfortable.< /p>

“We made it difficult for ourselves at the end, but we played with a lot of confidence and it was brilliant from everyone”, he added.

“The other side of the game, the front defense, is the opposite. something that doesn't stand out enough.

“The top three, Szmods [Szmodics] close behind, were key to the performance. They are the lead men when they press and we follow."

 

Likely Blackburn Rovers!

Pears; Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Brittain; Travis, Buckley, Thomas, Dolan, Szmodics; Gallagher.
How do Blackburn Rovers arrive?

Blackburn Rovers arrives for the clash in fourth place with 55 points, with three straight victories, making the team rise and touch the top of the competition.
Speak up, Paul Heckingbottom!

“The only way to guarantee this (to stop Kane) is to stop it. do not leave it less than 40 meters from your goal.

“He scores all kinds of goals, they are a real threat from set pieces and he has benefited a lot from that too.

“We know he needs very few chances and one thing we can try to do is give him a shot. limit them, but it is like Gareth Bale when he had few moments, but they all avoided.

“We need a night where we are at our best and one or two of the Spurs boys are not at their best – but we need to try to make it happen.”

“We have to look at their main threats and how they provide Harry (Kane).

“It’s not just about sitting back and denying space, ultimately I would be bored on the sideline if that was our approach and we didn’t do it.

“ a good game to get involved with because of the caliber of player we're up against – we have a big obstacle to; In front of us are the Spurs, their players and we know we have to be at our best”.

“The championship is the best of the world. It's different from the cup and we know it's different. It's different, so let's enjoy it.

“What is the worst that can happen? Are we defeated?

“We want to try to take the ball away from them, try to play and what do we have to lose? We have to try to win.”

Likely Sheffield United!

Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe; Ndiaye, McBurnie
How do Sheffield United arrive?

Sheffield United arrives for the clash with a historic victory against Tottenham in the FA Cup, eliminating the team from the competition. At Championship., there are 64 points and vice-leadership in the tournament.
Sheffield United

Photo: Disclosure / Sheffield United
The game will be played at Ewood Park

The Blackburn vs Sheffield United game will be played at Ewood Park, with a capacity of 31.367 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Championship: Blackburn vs Sheffield United live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
