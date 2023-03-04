Rangers vs Kilmarnock LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Michael Beale!
“Kilmarnock home that is. If they're fighting for their lives there, we know Derek [McInnes] is going to make it very difficult, he has a vision for our club so he knows how our fans are going to react to the start of this game, and I think that they will make it difficult, we need to get the three points, anyway.''
“We go to Easter Road - Lee [Johnson] got them [Hibernian] into good shape and then we have a big cup game at home, yeah? It's important that we show a strong response now in these four games, including Motherwell going into the international break.
“We need to prove that the weekend was a cup final against a strong rival and we fell short, but the show goes on and we are moving on.”
“ further injuries. John Souttar has returned to the squad and Ridvan Yilmaz will likely need to play a reserve game with a view to returning midweek or for the Raith Rovers Scottish Cup game, as will Rabbi Matondo.''''''''' 39;
“We actually had 24 players fit and training last week. It's good to have everyone back in shape and moving on, anyone who played last week, there are so many. some aches and pains, but nothing to stop people from being available.''
Probable Rangers!
How do Rangers arrive?
Speak up, Derek McInnes!
“Since Michael arrived they have had some good results and I expect Rangers will ask us questions, being at home, but I hope we have the answers and I hope to deal with what is going on. It's coming and I hope it's good enough, use the experience we've had.''
“The Rangers offense as a team has probably improved. didn't see it in the best way on Sunday, because most of the time the attackers were working a lot out of ball possession, given the opponent.''
“But Rangers have shown more of an attacking threat lately and we will have to keep a lid on that.''
“We should wait for the Rangers to come to us. us, we should expect the Rangers to be good, but we should also expect that of ourselves.''
“I want Rangers off the field after a very difficult afternoon.''
“We need a performance of more than 90 minutes, 45 minutes is not enough at Ibrox.''
“ You have to be at it for most of the game and that's it. It's hard when you're not. giving up a lot of ball possession at times and the opponent is asking questions, but we know that if we do so many things right and play the game the way we want to play it, we can also frustrate Rangers.''
“ Is it always disappointing when you learn? a technician leaves.
“Obviously when is it? younger too, when they're just starting out. Liam is already young. he was part of the technical commission two or three times and played a key role.''
“ There's always someone I found very willing and bright and he was put in that position and it was hard for him, as it can be for all coaches at different times of the season.''< /p>
“I saw his interview on Saturday and I felt sorry for him and it’s good. It is a by-product of the industry we are in.''
“ It's hard, we understand the pressure everyone is under. a nice guy and will bounce back.”