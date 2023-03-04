Wolves vs Tottenham Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
What time is Wolves vs Tottenham match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Wolves vs Tottenham of 4th March in several countries

USA

March 4,2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

March 4,2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

March 4,2023

10:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

March 4,2023

12:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

March 4,2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

March 4,2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

March 4,2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

March 4,2023

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

March 4,2023

9:00

Paramount +

Peru

March 4,2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Tottenham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be English striker and national team selection; Harry Kane. The current Tottenham center forward has been a fundamental piece for the few victories obtained so far this season, because without his participation in the field, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so it will be important to get the victory.

Tottenham's last lineup:

F. Forster; C. Romero, E. Dier, C. Lenglet; Emerson, O. Skipp, P. Hojbjerg, B. Davies; D. Kuluevski, Richarlison; Harry Kane.
Watch out for this Wolves player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Wolves' iconic center forward, the Mexican wolf; Raul Jimenez. The current penalty area killer has astonished all and sundry in the Premier League since he arrived at Wolverhampton, began to break the nets and quickly won the affection of the fans, taking a big lead over other strikers in the history of the lycanthropic team. Raúl Jiménez is a player with great strength and definition that makes him dangerous for opponents, so Tottenham will have to play a perfect defensive game if they want to nullify the Mexican striker.

Last Wolves line-up:

José Sa; Hugo Bueno, M. Kilman, C. Dawson, Nelson Semedo; Matheus Luiz, M. Lemina, R. Neves, P. Sarabia; M. Cunha, R. Jiménez.
Background:

Wolves and Tottenham have met on a total of 103 occasions (30 wins for Wolves, 21 draws, 51 wins for Tottenham) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Tottenham have the advantage with 193 goals scored, while Wolves have scored only 156 goals. Their last duel dates back to matchday 3 of the current season where Tottenham won by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium

The Molineux Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England, is located in the city of Wolverhampton and has capacity for over 60,000 people counting seats and boxes. It is currently the home of the Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club or better known as Wolves, who play their home matches in the English Premier League.

It has a long and illustrious history as one of the first in the country to install artificial lighting, as well as some of the first to host European Cup matches in the 1950s. It has also played host to the England national soccer team.

A curious fact is that despite having only 60,000 seats for capacity, the record attendance is up to 80,000 people.

Big Six is paramount

On the other hand, Tottenham are 0 allowed to make any mistakes in their remaining games of the season as they are fighting on a very thin line between positioning themselves within the Big Six or moving away from the top of the overall table.  Spurs have struggled mightily so far this season, however, they have managed to pick up points in the last few games to keep their hopes of staying in the European qualification places alive.
The mission: to stay away from relegation

On the one hand, the Wolves are living a completely different situation as they are currently fighting to stay away from the relegation places after having a first half of the season where most of the matchdays they were in the last positions of the general table, now, with a couple of points separated from the teams that are fighting for not being relegated and a couple of reinforcements to save the category, the Wolves will go for the three points to keep climbing positions and ensure their stay at the end of the campaign.
Towards the end of the season

The Premier League continues on its way and is heading towards the end of the season with many emotions as the end of the tournament begins to loom in the background and the championship begins to take shape for the teams that want to secure a place at the top of the table and those who want to save themselves from relegation in this tournament. In this match, Wolves host Tottenham at home to define the winner of this duel, on the one hand Wolves are already recovering the desired path in the season and are gradually moving away from the red zone places in the Premier League, so a victory would help them to reach their goal faster, on the other hand, Spurs are still fighting to be in the Big Six of the Premier League and stay with a place in European competitions at the end of the season. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams because those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
Kick-off time

The Wolves vs Tottenham match will be played at Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 am ET.
