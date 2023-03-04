Bochum vs Schalke 04: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match
Image: VAVEL Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Bochum vs Schalke 04 match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Bochum vs Schalke 04 match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Bochum vs Schalke 04 of 4th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11:30 am: Star +

Bolivia 10:30 am: Star +

Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 10:30 am: Star +

Colombia 9:30 am: Star +

Ecuador 9:30 am: Star +

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 10:30 am: Star +

Peru 2 pm: Star +

Uruguay 11:30 am: Star +

Venezuela 10:30 am: Star +

4:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Thomas Reis!

"It's a very important game. Everyone knows what the situation is in the table - both teams need the points. Everything that is being written before the game is part of it, but I'm not too worried. I'm looking forward to coming back and I want to succeed with my team. It's a tight space and it can get very noisy and hectic. It will depend on who can keep a cool head.

We know how dangerous they can be. They are a very dynamic team and in Philipp Hofmann, they have a striker for whom they can play long balls. They have conceded more goals than any other team in the league and have failed to convert several clear chances. We want to take advantage of that. Everyone is giving everything they have and everyone is looking forward to this game."

4:45 AM2 hours ago
Photo: Schalke 04
Photo: Schalke 04
4:40 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Schalke

Fährmann; Brunner, Yoshida,, Jenz, Aydin; Kral, Krauss; Drexler, Zalazar, Bülter; Frey.
4:35 AM2 hours ago

Schalke's situation

Thomas Reis has a long list of absentees, starting with Heekeren, who has torn a cruciate ligament, Polter, knee, Latza and Ouwejan, muscle, Skarke, foot, Uronen, adductor, and Van den Berg, ankle. Kozuki, an ankle problem, and Tauer, transition, are doubts.
4:30 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Letsch!

"Paul Grave, Simon Zoller, Gerrit Holtmann and Cristian Gamboa are not yet available. Anthony Losilla has yet to play another game after serving a suspension. Ivan Ordets and Danilo Soares returned to team training after recovering from a cold. All the other players are operational.

It is a very special game. It is a derby. Yesterday I really realized how long it has been since Bochum hosted Schalke 04 in a Bundesliga home game for the derby. I expect a player full of emotions. We are looking forward to it. These are the games we are working on. It's important to take the emotions with you in a positive way on the one hand and keep a cool head on the other. We have a clear tactical plan that we want to implement.  

It is the most important game of the season because the next game is always the most important. It is an important game - because of the closeness in the table and the rivalry between the two teams. The team is prepared for this. Dortmund are neighbors, but actually play in a different league. Schalke and us are on equal footing. In this respect, the derby against Schalke is much more important than against Dortmund. 

Of course, it's an advantage that Thomas Reis and Markus Gellhaus know our team. They know the players, they know their characteristics and abilities. On the other hand, my fellow coaches also know, they worked together with Thomas Reis. Both teams follow a similar style of play, have a similar approach. We know what to expect."

4:25 AM2 hours ago
Photo: Bochum
Photo: Bochum
4:20 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Bochum

Riemann; Stafylidis, Ordets, Schlotterbeck, Soares; Kunde, Masovic; Asano, Stöger, Antwi-Adjei; Hofmann.
4:15 AM2 hours ago

Bochum's situation

Thomas Letsch will miss Grave with a shoulder injury, Holtmann with a knee injury, and Zoller with a thigh injury. Losilla will serve his suspension. Gamboa is doubtful.

4:10 AM2 hours ago

Schalke

In last place, 18th, Schalke 04 put an end to their four straight draws and claimed their third win in the league: against Stuttgart. The triumph left the Royal Blues with 16 points.
4:05 AM2 hours ago

Bochum

Coming from three straight losses, Bochum dropped to 19th place, inside the relegation zone, with 19 points, the same as Hoffenheim and Stuttgart, teams inside the relegation playoff and outside the zones, respectively.
4:00 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Bochum vs Schalke 04 live this Saturday (4), at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 23th round of the competition.
3:55 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga Match: Bochum vs Schalke 04 Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo