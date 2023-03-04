AstonVilla vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Where and how to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace online live on Premier League match day 25

The match will not be broadcast on television.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace can be tuned in from Paramount+ live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match of Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, match day 25 of the Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace match on March 4, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.

Brazil: 11:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 09:00 hours

Ecuador: 09:00 hours

Spain: 17:00 hours

United States: 09:00 hours PT and 10:00 hours ET

Mexico: 09:00 hours

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.

Japan: 04:00 hours

India: 05:00 hours 

Nigeria: 05:00 hours

South Africa: 05:00 hours

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours

Others games tomorrow

Tomorrow, in addition to Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, Manchester City vs Newcastle, Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Brighton vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Leeds, Wolves vs Tottenham and Southampton vs Leicester City, are tomorrow's matches for the English league.
Referee

The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Craig Pawson, who will have a tough task to bring order to this Premier League match.

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players for this match, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this game that promises plenty of excitement and goals at Villa Park.
Background

The record is very close since the record indicates that in the last 14 games, 6 matches have been won by Aston Villa, 2 times they have drawn and 6 times Crystal Palace has won, despite that the favorite to take the 3 points is Aston Villa, who has been living a great moment and will be playing at home and with their people.
How does Crystal Palace arrive?

Crystal Palace comes from a valuable draw against Liverpool, a match where there were no goals, but many emotions, is in 12th position below Aston Villa, with a record of 6 wins, 9 draws and 9 losses, if they win tomorrow they could add 30 points and still not move to the next position, this is how the two teams arrive to the 25th round of the Premier League.
How does Aston Villa arrive?

Aston Villa comes from defeating Everton away with a score of 2-0, in the overall table of the Premier League they are in 11th position with 31 points and a record of 9 wins, 4 draws and 11 defeats, if they win tomorrow they can aspire to the 10th position which is occupied by Chelsea, this is how Aston Villa takes tomorrow's match.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream, corresponding to the 25th matchday of the Premier League. The match will take place at Villa Park, at 09:00.
