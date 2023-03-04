Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League
Manchester City vs Newcastle
Premier League Round 26

Date: 04 March 2023

Time: 9:30 AM (ET)

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Broadcast: Star+.

The match between Manchester City vs. Newcastle will start at 8:30 am (ET), at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, in the 25th round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
PROBABLE NEWCASTLE:

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman e Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães e Joelinton; Almirón, Wilson e Saint-Maximin
PROBABLE CITY:

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias e Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri e Gundogan; Foden, Haaland e Grealish
In the first round:

In the first round, Manchester City and Newcastle played a duel full of emotion, balance and ended in a 3-3 draw. In the clash between two teams fighting for the top of the Premier League, the Sky Blues need to be careful not to distance themselves from the Gunners in the fight for the English Championship title.

PEP GUARDIOLA:

"This season they are taking a step forward, so it looks like they are here to stay. It's one of the toughest opponents we have until the end of the season because of the quality of everything they do. The threats, transitions, set pieces. That's why they're there (in the top spots) for a long time."
NEWCASTLE:

Eliminated early from the FA Cup, Newcastle had the week off to cry their heartaches after their defeat in the FA League Cup final. On Sunday, February 26, they could not resist Manchester United. At Wembley Stadium, they were beaten 2-0. They even had more time with the ball (61%) in the match that presented the opportunity to end a long title drought. It has not won a significant competition since the 1954/1955 season.

It even developed more chances to finish (15 to 14). However, it was much lower in the number of shots on target (2 to 10). It suffered goals from Casemiro, at 33 minutes, and Rashford, at 39 minutes, still in the initial phase, and at no time threatened Manchester United's victory. Now, his focus is on trying to reach via the English Championship a place in the 2023/2024 edition of the Champions League.

MANCHESTER CITY:

Manchester City confirmed their favoritism over Bristol City on Tuesday, February 28. Even playing on the opponent's soil, they beat the team from the Second Division of the English Championship 3-0 in the clash of the round of 16 of the FA Cup. He didn't even need to push too hard. He had control of the pelota for 70% of the time, constructed 16 chances to shoot, and sent six on target.

In the seventh minute he opened the scoring. Foden scored with an assist from Mahrez. In the final phase, in the 29th minute Foden scored again. This time it was Alvarez's turn to play the role of a waiter. De Bruyne completed the job by scoring the third goal in the 36th minute. He finished after receiving a pass from Grealish. Bristol City had only one shot on target in the entire match. City will now have Championship leaders Burnley in their path in the FA Cup.

Foto: Manchester City

 

The match between Manchester City x Newcastle is valid for the 26th round of the English Championship.

Manchester City are second in the English Championship with 55 points and know that they need to win to stay close to the leader. The Citizens have no confirmed absences, although Stones, Laporte, and Ortega are doubts. Goalkeeper Ederson may complete his 100th clean sheet for the club.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are looking to put the defeat in the League Cup final behind them and try to recover in the Premier League, as the team has not won in the competition for four games and has fallen to fifth place with 41 points. Krafth, injured, is a definite absentee.

Manchester City is the overwhelming favorite, especially because they are playing at home. The ball starts rolling for Manchester City vs. Newcastle at 9:30am (Brasília), at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.

Hello, soccer lover! Now is the time for a decisive match and a classic between two teams in England: on one side the mighty Manchester City, which lives a great phase in the English Championship, being the current vice-leader of the tournament, behind Arsenal, with only five points difference. On the other hand, Newcastle, also in a good moment, is 5th and still dreaming of international competitions next season. Both teams face each other in the 26th round of the Premier League 2022/23. The match between the 2nd and 5th places in the English Championship takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, at 8:30 am ET. Follow everything about the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
