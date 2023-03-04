Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle on TV and in real time?
PROBABLE NEWCASTLE:
PROBABLE CITY:
In the first round:
PEP GUARDIOLA:
NEWCASTLE:
It even developed more chances to finish (15 to 14). However, it was much lower in the number of shots on target (2 to 10). It suffered goals from Casemiro, at 33 minutes, and Rashford, at 39 minutes, still in the initial phase, and at no time threatened Manchester United's victory. Now, his focus is on trying to reach via the English Championship a place in the 2023/2024 edition of the Champions League.
MANCHESTER CITY:
In the seventh minute he opened the scoring. Foden scored with an assist from Mahrez. In the final phase, in the 29th minute Foden scored again. This time it was Alvarez's turn to play the role of a waiter. De Bruyne completed the job by scoring the third goal in the 36th minute. He finished after receiving a pass from Grealish. Bristol City had only one shot on target in the entire match. City will now have Championship leaders Burnley in their path in the FA Cup.
TIME AND PLACE!
Manchester City are second in the English Championship with 55 points and know that they need to win to stay close to the leader. The Citizens have no confirmed absences, although Stones, Laporte, and Ortega are doubts. Goalkeeper Ederson may complete his 100th clean sheet for the club.
Newcastle, meanwhile, are looking to put the defeat in the League Cup final behind them and try to recover in the Premier League, as the team has not won in the competition for four games and has fallen to fifth place with 41 points. Krafth, injured, is a definite absentee.
Manchester City is the overwhelming favorite, especially because they are playing at home. The ball starts rolling for Manchester City vs. Newcastle at 9:30am (Brasília), at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.
Premier League Round 26
Date: 04 March 2023
Time: 9:30 AM (ET)
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Broadcast: Star+.