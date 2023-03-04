Arsenal x Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth on TV and in real time?

Arsenal-Bournemouth
Premier League Round 26

Date: 04 March 2023

Time: 11 am ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England

Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Arsenal vs Bournemouth match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Arsenal vs. Bournemouth will start at 11  am (ET), being played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, in the 26th round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Bournemouth:

Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Stephens, Zemura; Ouattara, Billing, Lerma, Traore; Solanke
Probable Arsenal:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard.
Mikel Arteta:

"I've seen the games they (Bournemouth) have played against Brighton, Wolves, Newcastle and Manchester City. I am impressed with what they are doing. They are aggressive, they haven't conceded many goals in those games and they could have different results in two of those four games. It's a very competitive game."
OPPOSITE SIDES

While Arsenal are fighting to win the much dreamed-of Premier League trophy, Bournemouth are fighting against relegation, occupying 19th place in the standings. With the second best attack in the Premier League, the Gunners are big favorites in the duel against the team with the worst defense in the tournament.
Bournemouth:

The table has put Bournemouth up against the two Premier League title contenders in consecutive rounds. On Saturday, February 25, just after having broken a nine-match winless streak (seven losses and two draws) by beating Wolverhampton (1-0), Manchester City gave a clear demonstration of the technical limitations of their squad.

Even playing at home, they were beaten 4-1. They left the Vitality Stadium pitch with the impression that they could have been beaten even more. In the first half alone, City built a three-goal lead. In the final phase, knowing they had an elimination commitment for the FA Cup in the middle of the week, they took their foot off the gas.

ARSENAL:

On Wednesday, March 1, Arsenal brought their Premier League schedule up to date. They played the seventh round match that had been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral ceremonies. It faced Everton at the Emirates Stadium and did not let slip the opportunity to put three points in the account before a team to whom it had been defeated in early February, 1-0, in a second half match.

In the first round match, which took place later, they were beaten 4-0. The score was even a bit exaggerated, although the team was superior in the match. They had the ball 73% of the time, created almost twice as many chances to shoot (15 to 8), and there was an equal rate of shots on target. There were five for each side. The Gunners scored in the 40th minute through Saka. Six minutes later, still in the first half, it was Gabriel Martinelli's turn. In the final phase, Odegaard scored the third goal in the 26th minute and Gabriel Martinelli scored again in the 35th minute.

Thus, Arsenal advanced to 60 points (19 wins, three draws and three losses). 

Foto: Arsenal

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Arsenal and Bournemouth is in the 26th round of the Premier League.

After winning in the middle of the week in a late seventh round match, Arsenal are now five points clear of Manchester City. The Gunners know that they only depend on themselves to get closer and closer to the cup. Once again, Elneny and Gabriel Jesus are the absentees.

On the other side, Bournemouth is second to last in the league with 21 points. The visiting team knows that it needs to collect points to gain momentum in the fight against relegation. Matias Vina, Junior Stanislas, Marcus Tavernier, Lloyd Kelly and Lewis Cook, all with physical problems, are doubts.

Arsenal are overwhelming favorites, especially at home. The ball starts rolling for Arsenal x Bournemouth at 11 am ET, at the Emirates Stadium, in London, England.

Welcome and welcome to the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match and a classic between two teams in England: on one side the mighty Arsenal, which lives a great phase in the English Championship, being the current leader of the tournament, with five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and 11 points ahead of Manchester United. On the other hand, Bournemouth is in the opposite situation, being second-last place and still dreaming of escaping relegation and playing in the Premier League next season. Both teams face each other in the 26th round of the 2022/23 Premier League. The match between the leader and the second-bottom of the English Championship takes place at the Emirates Stadium, in London, England, at 11 am ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
