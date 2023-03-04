Leon vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Leon vs San Luis live, as well as the latest information from the Nou Camp Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Leon vs San Luis Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023.

USA Time: 6:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Leon vs San Luis: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Leon vs San Luis: of Saturday, March 4, 2023, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, March 4, 2023

20:00 hours

In Marca Claro

Bolivia

Saturday, March 4, 2023

17:00 hours

 In Marca Claro

Brazil

Saturday, March 4, 2023

21:00 hours

 In Marca Claro

Chile

Saturday, March 4, 2023

20:00 hours

In Marca Claro

Colombia

Saturday, March 4, 2023

18:00 hours

In Marca Claro

Ecuador

Saturday, March 4, 2023

18:00 hours

 In Marca Claro

Spain

Saturday, March 4, 2023

23:00 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, March 4, 2023

19:00 hours

 In Univision Canada.

USA

Saturday, March 4, 2023

18:00 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday, March 4, 2023

17:00 hours

  In Fox Sports and Marca Claro. 

Paraguay

Saturday, March 4, 2023

20:00 hours

In Marca Claro

Peru

Saturday, March 4, 2023

18:00 hours

In Marca Claro

Uruguay

Saturday, March 4, 2023

20:00 hours

 In Marca Claro

Venezuela

Saturday, March 4, 2023

19:00 hours

 In Marca Claro

 

Watch out for these players to follow

It will be a duel of nines because both teams need the points to forget the bad step, with Lucas Gabriel Di Yorio on the side of Leon scoring in 7 games 3 goals in 511 minutes, 2 yellow cards and 1 red card.

From the colchoneros we have the Brazilian Leonardo Bonatini with 9 games as a starter and has scored 3 goals in 623 possible minutes in his first season as a San Luis player.

Photo:Leon
Photo:Leon
Statements from Leon

 Juan Gutiérrez, León's assistant coach, spoke at a press conference about the last result against Rayados, where they missed out on the win.

"The feeling is that we deserved the victory, the opponent had not managed to worry us or come close to tying against a leading rival in the tournament, the feeling is that we are a team that continues to build, imposing its form and growing a little more. Against an opponent that came from so many victories in a row, we imposed our conditions".

"We have to correct mistakes and be convincing when we have those chances to close the game, we have to continue on the same path, as a group that is very united on each occasion, we are going day by day. We are satisfied with what we planned, after the goal with one less, we didn't have a bad time, we have to continue building, the team shows the things we like".

Statements from San Luis

Gustavo Da Silva Brazilian assistant of San Luis after the game against Toluca spoke about the lack of positive results that the colchoneros have.

 "Surely it is not what we would like in the last few points, not achieving what we would like, we would hope to be in the upper part of the table, some games we missed the points for some detail, we had very tough games in the first few rounds, we already played against the top 4, all the games ahead against rivals who fight the same things as us, we will continue working to get the points we have as a goal, we continue with the confidence to the players, hoping that in the next game we get the victory."

"The board has supported us from day one, from the most complicated moments, we remain focused which generates results, let's return to the path of victories."

How are La Fiera coming?

Los Panzas Verdes come into this game with a draw against Monterrey, where they lost the win in the final minutes, causing discontent among their fans. With 2 ties, 1 loss and 2 wins they arrive after 5 games.

Although it has been a regular start, they are in seventh position with 12 points. Just around the corner is the Concacaf Champions League tournament where they will play in the round of 16 against Tauro and then return to the league against Atlas.

Photo:Leon
Photo:Leon
How does San Luis arrive?

The colchoneros are coming into this game with a big defeat against Toluca by 2 goals to 0, they have not won since matchday 5 against Puebla, with 3 defeats, 1 tie and 1 win in their last 5 games. They are one point away from the reclassification zone with 9 points in 13th place. After this match they face Gallos at home and travel to the Azteca against Cruz Azul.
Photo: San Luis
Photo: San Luis
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Leon vs San Luis

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
