Leon vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

Follow here Leon vs San Luis Live Score
How to watch Leon vs San Luis Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 6:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Leon vs San Luis: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In Marca Claro
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In Marca Claro
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In Marca Claro
|
Chile
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In Marca Claro
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
In Marca Claro
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
In Marca Claro
|
Spain
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
23:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In Univision Canada.
|
USA
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In Fox Sports and Marca Claro.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In Marca Claro
|
Peru
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
In Marca Claro
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In Marca Claro
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In Marca Claro
Watch out for these players to follow
From the colchoneros we have the Brazilian Leonardo Bonatini with 9 games as a starter and has scored 3 goals in 623 possible minutes in his first season as a San Luis player.
Statements from Leon
"The feeling is that we deserved the victory, the opponent had not managed to worry us or come close to tying against a leading rival in the tournament, the feeling is that we are a team that continues to build, imposing its form and growing a little more. Against an opponent that came from so many victories in a row, we imposed our conditions".
"We have to correct mistakes and be convincing when we have those chances to close the game, we have to continue on the same path, as a group that is very united on each occasion, we are going day by day. We are satisfied with what we planned, after the goal with one less, we didn't have a bad time, we have to continue building, the team shows the things we like".
Statements from San Luis
"Surely it is not what we would like in the last few points, not achieving what we would like, we would hope to be in the upper part of the table, some games we missed the points for some detail, we had very tough games in the first few rounds, we already played against the top 4, all the games ahead against rivals who fight the same things as us, we will continue working to get the points we have as a goal, we continue with the confidence to the players, hoping that in the next game we get the victory."
"The board has supported us from day one, from the most complicated moments, we remain focused which generates results, let's return to the path of victories."
How are La Fiera coming?
Although it has been a regular start, they are in seventh position with 12 points. Just around the corner is the Concacaf Champions League tournament where they will play in the round of 16 against Tauro and then return to the league against Atlas.