Mallorca vs Elche Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

How to watch Olympique de Mallorca vs Elche Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:30 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): They do not broadcast.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN in Spanish.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mallorca vs Elche: match for the in La Liga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
2:30 PM
|
On DIRECTV
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
1:30 PM
|
They do not broadcast.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
2:30 PM
|
On Star +.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
2:30 PM
|
On DIRECTV.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
11:30 AM
|
On DIRECTV.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
12:30 PM
|
On DIRECTV.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
6:30 PM
|
Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
12:30 PM
|
On TSN+.
|
USA
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
11:30 AM
|
On ESPN.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
12:30 PM
|
On SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, March 3, 2023.
|
2:30 PM
|
On Star +.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
12:30 PM
|
On DIRECTV.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
12:30 PM
|
On DIRECTV.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
2:30 PM
|
On DIRECTV.
Watch out for these players
Statements by Elche
"Anyone who has seen the game, we thank those 20 thousand who have recognized the effort, we were able to be 11 against 11, with one player less, we have shown that we are alive, that we have pride and courage, I will not qualify the referees, the feeling of anger, we were superior to Betis, we are to a different soccer than we had. We came out penalized, the reality that we don't just feel we were harmed, today's match may be that we deserved the defeat, they are clear that they are not penalties, the VAR has not told him to go and see it. It is not fair, Magallán's expulsion hurt us. We played a decent match, I thank the people who stay to recognize the effort of those who represent this shield, it's hard to suffer this, we will continue to get up, it won't be easy to win a game against Elche".
Statements from Mallorca
"Mistakes condemn, it happened to us in Villareal, it's work we are the same team, we lack a good stretch to continue adding".
"The players I should not bring them down to earth, because they are on earth, what I control is my dressing room, we are well placed in the objective to stay several years in the first division, we were going down, we want to reach a third division and continue to grow as an institution."
The relegation battle
For a possible salvation they should win most of their 15 remaining games and draw the minimum possible, hoping for a combination of results.