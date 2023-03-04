Mallorca vs Elche Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
8:00 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Mallorca vs Elche Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Mallorca vs Elche live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Son Moix Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Olympique de Mallorca vs Elche Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023.

USA Time: 12:30 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): They do not broadcast.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN in Spanish.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:50 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mallorca vs Elche: match for the in La Liga Match?

This is the start time of the game Mallorca vs Elche: of Saturday, March 4, 2023. In several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

2:30 PM

On DIRECTV

Bolivia

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

1:30 PM

 They do not broadcast.

Brazil

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

2:30 PM

On Star +.

Chile

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

2:30 PM

On DIRECTV.

Colombia

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

11:30 AM

 On DIRECTV.

Ecuador

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

12:30 PM

On DIRECTV.

Spain

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

6:30 PM

 Movistar +.

Canada

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

12:30 PM

On TSN+.

USA

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

11:30 AM

On ESPN.

Mexico

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

12:30 PM

On SKY HD.

Paraguay

Saturday, March 3, 2023.

2:30 PM

 On Star +.

Peru

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

12:30 PM

On DIRECTV.

Uruguay

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

12:30 PM

On DIRECTV.

Venezuela

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

2:30 PM

 On DIRECTV.

 

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for these players

On Mallorca's side we have Vedat Muriqi is the player to watch with 21 games in the 22/23 season with 10 goals and 2 assists. On the Elche side we have Pere Milla, the ten Spaniard who in 19 games has 6 goals and 1 assist.
7:40 AM2 hours ago

Statements by Elche

Pablo Machín, coach of Elche spoke about the last Betis game with a lot of controversy in unscored penalties.

"Anyone who has seen the game, we thank those 20 thousand who have recognized the effort, we were able to be 11 against 11, with one player less, we have shown that we are alive, that we have pride and courage, I will not qualify the referees, the feeling of anger, we were superior to Betis, we are to a different soccer than we had. We came out penalized, the reality that we don't just feel we were harmed, today's match may be that we deserved the defeat, they are clear that they are not penalties, the VAR has not told him to go and see it. It is not fair, Magallán's expulsion hurt us. We played a decent match, I thank the people who stay to recognize the effort of those who represent this shield, it's hard to suffer this, we will continue to get up, it won't be easy to win a game against Elche".

7:35 AM2 hours ago

Statements from Mallorca

Javier Aguirre spoke to the media about the last performance his team had, with problems there were in the refereeing decisions.

"Mistakes condemn, it happened to us in Villareal, it's work we are the same team, we lack a good stretch to continue adding".

"The players I should not bring them down to earth, because they are on earth, what I control is my dressing room, we are well placed in the objective to stay several years in the first division, we were going down, we want to reach a third division and continue to grow as an institution." 

7:30 AM2 hours ago

The relegation battle

Elche is in a situation that few want to be in, because in the 20th position they are with 9 points, being in a great possibility of leaving the first division as it looks very difficult because of the difference in points of more than 13 with Getafe and Valencia. With 14 points to be saved leaving the lower positions, reaching position 17. Their last 3 games they have lost, since the game against Villarreal they have not won with a score of 3 goals to 1.

 For a possible salvation they should win most of their 15 remaining games and draw the minimum possible, hoping for a combination of results.

Photo: Mallorca
Photo: Elche

 

7:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Mallorca arrive?

The team coached by Mexican coach Javier Aguirre arrives to this match with a defeat against Espanyol, but playing away they have lost in their last 3 games. But when they have played at home in their 3 most recent home games they have won. Their position is 10th with 31 points.
Photo: Mallorca
Photo: Mallorca
7:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in LaLiga Match Mallorca vs Elche Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
