Stuttgart vs Bayern LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich live from the Bundesliga 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich live for Matchday 23 of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to see VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich online and live Bundesliga 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich party in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 hours in ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Bolivia: 13:30 hours in ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 14:30 hours without transmission
Chile: 14:30 hours at Fox Sports 1 Chile, Star+
Colombia: 12:30 hours in ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador: 12:30 hours in ESPN2, Star+
USA
Spain: 18:30 hours in #Vamos
Mexico: 11:30 am in Sky
Paraguay: 14:30 hours at Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 12:30 hours at Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 14:30 hours in ESPN2, Star+
Venezuela: 13:30 hours in ESPN2, Star+
Argentina: 14:30 hours in ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Bolivia: 13:30 hours in ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 14:30 hours without transmission
Chile: 14:30 hours at Fox Sports 1 Chile, Star+
Colombia: 12:30 hours in ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador: 12:30 hours in ESPN2, Star+
USA
Spain: 18:30 hours in #Vamos
Mexico: 11:30 am in Sky
Paraguay: 14:30 hours at Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 12:30 hours at Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 14:30 hours in ESPN2, Star+
Venezuela: 13:30 hours in ESPN2, Star+
If you want to follow it online, Vavel is your best option.
Serhou Guirassy, a must see player!
The Stuttgart striker is one of the most important figures on the team, he seeks Next Ronda of the DFB-Pokal. During this season he has played 16 games, where he got 8 goals. Now, its main objective is to consecrate itself as an important piece of the team lead and continue showing the great level throughout the season.
How does Stuttgart get here?
The Stuttgart team shows up to this duel with the aim of adding some points and moving away a little more from the positions of the descent of the Bundesliga. At the moment, the team marches in the fifteenth position of the Bundesliga with a record of 4 wins, 7 draws and 11 losses for a total of 19 units, just 3 points from the last team in the table. The club has several interesting names, being those of Florian Müller, Serhou Guirassy, Borna Sosa, Wataru Endo and Tiago Tomás the most prominent. The Stuttgart has not had the best season and that is why he is fighting the descent, however, they got into the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal where they will face the Nürnberg seeking to get into the semifinals.
Sadio Mane, a must see player!
The end of Bayern Munich is one of the most important promises for the team, it seeks to continue its development and continue demonstrating that it is one of the best in its position. The Senegalese arrives at Bayern Munich after a good season with Liverpool, where he finished runner -up of the Champions League and in the 2nd place of the Premier League. In that season, Mané contributed 23 goals and 5 assists in 51 games. Now, its main objective is to consecrate itself as an important piece of the team lead and continue showing the great level of last season.
How does Bayern arrive?
Bayern Munich starts its preseason in search of a new Bundesliga and Champions League title. The team has made great movements, among the casualties are those of Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso, but the directive has managed to react on time and have supplied these casualties with great players, Sadio Mané, Matthijs of Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch arrived. Bayern will continue in search of more reinforcements so that the team competes in the best way in all European competitions. Last season, Bayern ended up as a champion in the first place in Bundesliga with 77 units, 8 points from Borussia Dortmund. The Germans fell eliminated in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League against Villarreal and in the second round of the DFB-Pokal against Borussia Mönchengladbach. So the goal is to have better results this year.
Where's the game?
The Mercedes-Benz Arena located in the city of Stuttgart will be the headquarters of this duel between two teams that seek to follow their way within this Bundesliga season. This stadium has capacity for 60,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1933.
Welcome!
Good morning to all Vavel readers! Welcome to the transmission of the VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich party live, corresponding to the duel of the 23rd of the Bundesliga 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at Mercedes-Benz Arena, at about 12:30 am.