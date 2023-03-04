Chelsea vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Chelsea vs Leeds United match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
Luis Sinisterra, a must see player!
The new winger from Leeds is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for the championship, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team to be at the top of the Premier League. During last season he played 49 games, where he had 23 goals and 14 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season.
How does Leeds arrive?
Leeds United comes to this preparation duel with the aim of the team fighting for the European positions in the Premier League, after closing last season in seventeenth place with 38, after 9 wins, 11 draws and 18 defeats. The team has made 9 additions, being Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca the most important. The team suffered a couple of very important casualties and was forced to make several moves to replace these casualties, Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips left. The Leeds team will seek to be one of the protagonists within the Premier League and reach new levels in all the championships in which it participates.
Kai Havertz, a must see player!
The Chelsea winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the highest promises within the German team and his team. During last season he played 47 games, where he contributed 14 goals and 6 assists, in addition to his team having the third best offense in the championship. His mission now is to add his ability and help Chelsea get among the great international powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Havertz was one of the 23 called up by Germany in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. At the moment, he is marching with 6 goals and 1 assist in 32 games, being the team's top scorer.
How does the Chelsea get here?
The Blues continue their summer preparation for the 2022-2023 Premier League season. The English are located as part of the top 3 teams in the Premier and will seek to fight for the title of the Premier and go as far as possible in all their competitions. Chelsea will participate in the Premier, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Kai Havertz, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. The team has not achieved the expectations of this season, being left out in the third round of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, it is also close to being eliminated in the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Borussia Dortmund. The Blues are in tenth place in the table with 31 points and a record of 8 wins, 7 draws and 9 losses.
Where's the game?
The Stamford Bridge located in the city of Fulham will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 Premier League. This stadium has a capacity for 40,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1977.
