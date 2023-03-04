Lanus vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Professional League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch the match Lanús vs River Plate live?
Referee Team
Assistant Referee 1: Miguel Savorani
Assistant Referee 2: Iván Núñez
Fourth official: Juan Pablo Loustau
VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer
AVAR: Pablo González
Key Player- River Plate
He has played all 5 games with River as a starter, being one game away from equaling his best season in terms of starts, he has also scored his first goal, with one more goal he will equal his best goal production in the two previous seasons as River.
Key Player- Lanus
He has played all the matches in this league, four of them as a starter and scored a goal in the previous match against Racing.
Probable Lineups
River: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Enzo Diaz, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Nicolas De la Cruz (Palavecino); Jose Paradela, Ignacio Fernandez; Franco Alfonso and Miguel Angel Borja. Coach: Martin Demichelis.
River is still in the hunt for the lead
El Micho has several variants for this game, he could start with Agustin Palavecino or Nico De La Cruz, the possible inclusion of the youth Franco Alfonso and the return to the starting eleven for the colibri Miguel Angel Borja.
This is Demichelis' call-up list for the duel in Lanus:
The 'granate' team seeks to hold on to the lead
The most important novelty in Frank Kudelka's team is the absence again of the team's goal scorer, Jose Sand. The striker was not called up for the match against the crossed band.
This is the call-up list of Kudelka's team:
The Professional League plays its sixth matchday
The Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated in May 1929 and with the last refurbishment it has a capacity of 47027 spectators.