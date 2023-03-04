Lanus vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Professional League Match
Photo: Prensa River Plate

1:00 PM2 hours ago

12:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch the match Lanús vs River Plate live?

You can watch the match between Lanús vs River Plate live on TyC Sports Internacional.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option. 
12:50 PM2 hours ago

Referee Team

Referee: Dario Herrera

Assistant Referee 1: Miguel Savorani
Assistant Referee 2: Iván Núñez
Fourth official: Juan Pablo Loustau
VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer
AVAR: Pablo González

Photo: EFE
12:45 PM2 hours ago

Key Player- River Plate

A player who has grown since the arrival of Martin Demichelis is Jose Paradela, the winger is a key player in the River Plate team. 

He has played all 5 games with River as a starter, being one game away from equaling his best season in terms of starts, he has also scored his first goal, with one more goal he will equal his best goal production in the two previous seasons as River.

Photo: River Plate Twitter
12:40 PM2 hours ago

Key Player- Lanus

Raul Loaiza is the key player for Frank Kudelka's approach, the former Defensa y Justicia has become a key player in the middle of the granate. 

He has played all the matches in this league, four of them as a starter and scored a goal in the previous match against Racing. 

Photo: Club Lanus Twitter
12:35 PM2 hours ago

Probable Lineups

Lanus: Lucas Acosta; Braian Aguirre, Felipe Aguilar, Jose Canale, Julian Aude; Raul Loaiza, Tomas Belmonte; Matias Esquivel, Lautaro Acosta, Pedro De la Vega; Leandro Diaz. DT: Frank Dario Kudelka.
River: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Enzo Diaz, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Nicolas De la Cruz (Palavecino); Jose Paradela, Ignacio Fernandez; Franco Alfonso and Miguel Angel Borja. Coach: Martin Demichelis.
12:30 PM2 hours ago

River is still in the hunt for the lead

After their painful defeat the previous Sunday against Arse, Demichelis' team is looking for an away victory to get closer to the leaders and not lose sight of the first positions. 

El Micho has several variants for this game, he could start with Agustin Palavecino or Nico De La Cruz, the possible inclusion of the youth Franco Alfonso and the return to the starting eleven for the colibri Miguel Angel Borja

This is Demichelis' call-up list for the duel in Lanus:

Photo: River Plate Twitter
12:25 PM2 hours ago

The 'granate' team seeks to hold on to the lead

Lanus is at the top together with Defensa y Justicia, Talleres and San Lorenzo with 12 points, the granate team wants a victory against the riverplatenses to continue one more day at the top of the championship. 

The most important novelty in Frank Kudelka's team is the absence again of the team's goal scorer, Jose Sand. The striker was not called up for the match against the crossed band.

This is the call-up list of Kudelka's team:

Photo: Club Lanus Twitter
12:20 PM2 hours ago

The Professional League plays its sixth matchday

The Champions of the World League continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atletico Lanus, one of the leaders of the championship, hosting Club Atletico River Plate. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
12:15 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The Nestor Diaz Perez Stadium is located in Lanús, Buenos Aires, Argentina (Argentina). 
The stadium was inaugurated in May 1929 and with the last refurbishment it has a capacity of 47027 spectators.
12:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Lanus vs River Plate, corresponding to the 6th round of the Argentinean Professional League. The match will take place at Nestor Perez Diaz Stadium, at 17:15 hours.
