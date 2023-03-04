Millwall vs Norwich City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Norwich line-up
For his part, David Wagner may line up with the following eleven to face Millwall. Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Gibson, Sorensen, Mclean, Gabriel Sara, Marquinhos, Nunez, Hernandez and Idah.
Possible Millwall lineup
Rowett may field the following eleven to face Norwich. Long, McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Shackelton, Saville, Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer and Bradshaw.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Millwall vs Norwich City of 4th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Millwall vs Norwich City can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Millwall goal celebration
History between them
These teams have met 69 times, where Norwich have won more games than their opponents, with a difference of seven victories. Wagner's side have won on 21 occasions, while Millwall have won in 14 matches. In 14 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Norwich standings
On the other hand, Norwich want to continue the dynamic harvested at their stadium to get a place in the play-offs for promotion to the Premier League, and for that, this match is vital to get fully into these positions. Wagner's team is in seventh position with 52 points, two points away from the Premier League play-off places. On the road, they have taken 24 points from 48, winning on seven occasions and losing in six matches.
Millwall standings
As for the home side, Millwall are in fifth position with 54 points. They are ten points behind the direct promotion places, which are limited by Sheffield Wednesday with 64 points. Undoubtedly, an early final for the duel of positions to get into the promotion play-offs where a victory of the local team would put a five-point cushion against their rival. At the moment, as home team, they have 32 points out of a possible 48 and have 16 wins, nine draws and five defeats.
Norwich's last game
Important victory for Norwich at Arrow Road by 0-2 against Cardiff City. That win gives the away side a boost to cling on to the play off zone for promotion to the Premier League and keep fighting for their promotion spot. The first half saw all the goals and only 45 minutes was enough for Wagner's side in a four-minute stretch between goals. In the 33rd minute, Gabriel Sara scored off a pass from Marquinhos, who would become the second scorer of the match four minutes later. In the end, Norwich got three important points in front of their home crowd to move closer to the promotion play-offs.
Millwall's last match
Millwall won at the Bet 365 Stadium a very important duel to get into the play-offs for promotion to the Premier League by the minimum, 0-1, against Stoke City. In the first half, the visitors took the lead in the 9th minute of the match with a goal by Flemming. In the second half, neither side was able to break the scoreboard in favor of the visitors, despite Stoke's eight shots that failed to beat Long. With very few chances, Millwall got the victory with Flemming's goal to put his team in the promotion play-offs.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Millwall vs Norwich City this Saturday, March 4 at 16.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 35th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.