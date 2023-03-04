PSG vs Nantes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Nantes line-up
For his part, Lucien Favre may line up with the following eleven to face PSG. Lafont, Centonze, Girotto, Castelleto, Castelleto, Hadjam, Mollet, Chirivella, Moutoussamy, Blas, Delort and Ganago.
Possible PSG lineup
Galtier may field the following eleven to face Nantes. Donnarumma, Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mukiele, Fabian, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Carlos Soler, Messi and Mbappé.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game PSG vs Nantez of 4th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Bolivia: 5:00 PM.
Brasil: 5:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 3:00 PM.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM.
USA (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM,
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM.
Peru: 5:00 PM.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM.
Venezuela: 4:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between PSG vs Nantes can be seen on the Ligue 1 channel and Eurosport 2. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the result on VAVEL.
Donnarumma against Marseille
Record against each other
These teams have met 99 times, with PSG having won more matches than their opponents, with a difference of 18 victories. Galtier's side have won on 47 occasions, while Nantes have won in 29 matches. In 23 other matches, they have drawn against each other.
Nantes standings
On the other hand, Nantes want to continue the dynamic harvested at their stadium against Lens to move away from the relegation places, a victory in this match would increase the advantage cushion against Ajaccio to ten points. The French side are 13th in Ligue 1 on 28 points, seven points off the Ligue 2 relegation places. On the road, they have taken 11 points from 38, winning twice and losing in six games. On five occasions they have managed a draw.
PSG's ranking
As for the home side, PSG are at the top of the Ligue with 60 points. They are eight points behind second-placed Olympique Marseille. A win against Nantes would increase the gap, as Marseille have 52 points. So far, at home, they have 32 points out of a possible 36 and have ten wins, two draws and no defeats, as none of their rivals have managed to beat the Parisians away from the Parc des Princes.
Last match for Nantes
Kombouaré's side won at home against Lens in the quarter-finals of the French Cup. The home side came from Fofana's goal on the half-hour mark. The home team's two goals were scored by Delort, both from eleven meters. Finally, Nantes managed to win in the quarterfinals and advance to the semifinals of the Coupe de France where they are the reigning champions after beating Nice in the previous season.
Last PSG match
PSG won in their previous match against their Ligue 1 title chasers, Olympique Marseille. The match ended with the visitors winning 0-3 in front of a fine performance from Mbappé. Galtier's side snatched all three points from Marseille, who needed to win to put pressure on the Parisians. The visitors' goal came before the half-hour mark thanks to Mbappé, who took advantage of Messi's assist. Four minutes later, the roles were reversed and Messi would be the one to score from Mbappé's pass. In the second half, the French striker would repeat and score, in his personal account, a brace. In the end, the match ended with a resounding 3-0 victory for the visitors.