Luton Town vs Swansea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Luton Town vs Swansea Live Score!
How to watch Luton Town vs Swansea Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Luton Town vs Swansea match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
United Kingdom: 4:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Key player - Swansea
Key player - Luton Town
The presence of Carlton Morris stands out in Luton Town. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 13 goals and five assists in 33 games played, where he has started 30 of them. He has a total of 2477 minutes.
Luton Town vs Swansea history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 35 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Luton Town with 15 victories, while Swansea has won 12, for a balance of eight draws.
If we take into account the number of times Luton Town have played at home against Swansea in the EFL Championship, there are 17 matches, where the Hatters have the advantage with nine wins over the four that the Swans have won, and the four draws that have taken place.
Swansea
Swansea comes into this match in the midst of a bad streak, having won only three of their last 10 matches in the Championship and seeing the possibility of achieving promotion as a distant goal. However, they still have a more important task, which is to save themselves from dropping to the third division and although they have some advantage, they cannot afford to keep dropping points.
Luton Town
Luton Town are coming off the back of four points from their last six, after a five-game unbeaten streak was snapped by leaders Burnley. The team is still getting positive results and remains in the fight for a place in the promotion playoffs. The victory will be important to stay in that zone and not to lose ground to their pursuers.