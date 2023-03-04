Luton Town vs Swansea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
What time is Luton Town vs Swansea match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Luton Town vs Swansea of March 4th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
United Kingdom: 4:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM

Key player - Swansea

In Swansea, the presence of Joel Piroe stands out. The 23-year-old Dutch striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 12 goals and one assist in 31 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 2725 minutes.
Key player - Luton Town

The presence of Carlton Morris stands out in Luton Town. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 13 goals and five assists in 33 games played, where he has started 30 of them. He has a total of 2477 minutes.

Luton Town vs Swansea history

These two teams have met on 44 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Luton Town, who have been victorious on 20 occasions, while Swansea have won on 16 occasions, for a total of eight draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 35 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Luton Town with 15 victories, while Swansea has won 12, for a balance of eight draws.

If we take into account the number of times Luton Town have played at home against Swansea in the EFL Championship, there are 17 matches, where the Hatters have the advantage with nine wins over the four that the Swans have won, and the four draws that have taken place.

Swansea

Swansea comes into this match in the midst of a bad streak, having won only three of their last 10 matches in the Championship and seeing the possibility of achieving promotion as a distant goal. However, they still have a more important task, which is to save themselves from dropping to the third division and although they have some advantage, they cannot afford to keep dropping points.

Luton Town

Luton Town are coming off the back of four points from their last six, after a five-game unbeaten streak was snapped by leaders Burnley. The team is still getting positive results and remains in the fight for a place in the promotion playoffs. The victory will be important to stay in that zone and not to lose ground to their pursuers.

The match will be played at Kenilworth Road

El partido Luton Town vs Burnley se disputará en el Kenilworth Road, ubicado en la ciudad de Luton, en el condado de Bedfordshire, en Inglaterra. Este recinto, inaugurado en 1905, cuenta con una capacidad para 10.356 espectadores.
