Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

What time is the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla of March 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Last lineup of Sevilla
These were the players who started last game:
Yassine Bounou, Fernando, Nemanja Gudelj, Tanguy Nianzou, Pape Gueye, Ivan Rakitic, Bryan Gil, Jesús Navas, Youssef En-Nesyri, Óliver Torres and Erik Lamela.
Last lineup of Atletico Madrid
These were the players who started last game:
Jan Oblak, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Reinildo Mandava, Nahuel Molina, Saúl Ñíguez, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Pablo Barrios, Antoine Griezmann and Marcos Llorente.
Sevilla Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Sevilla's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Atletico Madrid. The player Youssef En-Nesyri (#15) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in LaLiga with 4 goals in 19 games played and he scored one goal last game against Osasuna. He is a player with a lot of experience and who has faced Atlético Madrid multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. The next player is Ivan Rakitic (#10), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has achieved 2 assists which make him the highest assister of the team. At only 34 years old, he has shown himself to be a very skillful player and contributes a lot to the team. Finally, Óliver Torres (#21) the 28-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the team's second highest assister and team's second highest scorer with 3 goals and 2 assists in 21 games.
Sevilla in the tournament
Sevilla had a bad start in the 2022-2023 LaLiga season, they are in the fourteenth position of the general table after 6 games won, 7 tied and 10 lost, together with 25 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of Spain. Sevilla's objective for this game is to be able to keep the victory and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 26, it resulted in a 3-2 defeat against Osasuna at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and thus they got their tenth defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Atletico Madrid players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Atletico Madrid's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Sevilla. The Spanish player Álvaro Morata (#19) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in LaLiga with 7 goals in 23 games played, as well as being the team's eighth highest assister. Next up is Antoine Griezmann (#8), he plays in the striker position, during the tournament he has achieved 7 goals and 7 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has faced Sevilla multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, Ángel Correa (#10), the 27-year-old who plays as a striker. With his young age, he has managed to be a starter on the team, managing to be the third best scorer on the team with 5 goals in 22 games played and we could see him score on Saturday.
Atletico Madrid in the tournament
They started the 2022-2023 season very well, they are at the top of the general table. After 12 games won, 6 tied and 5 lost, they have 42 points, which places them in fourth place in the general table. At the moment they are in a position that gives them a ticket to the group stage of the Champions League and if they want to keep it they will have to go out and win this game. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was on February 25 against Real Madrid, they drew 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu and thus achieved their sixth draw in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Cívitas Metropolitano is located in the city of Madrid, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 68,456 spectators and is the home of Club Atlético de Madrid. It was inaugurated on September 4, 1994 and underwent a remodeling that lasted from 2011 to 2017.