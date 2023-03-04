Southampton vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Southampton vs Leicester City Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Southampton vs Leicester City match for the Premier League.
What time is the Southampton vs Leicester City match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Southampton vs Leicester City of March 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on NBC and Peacock.
Spain: 6:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:30 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Leicester City latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Danny Ward, Wout Faes, Caglar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Justin, Timothy Castagne, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.
Southampton latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Gavin Bazunu, Mohammed Salisu, Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud, Lyanco, Joe Aribo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Ward-Prowse, Ché Adams, Adam Armstrong and Samuel Edozie.
Leicester City Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Leicester City's offense. The first is James Maddison (#10), he plays in the midfielder position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 9 goals in 17 games played in the 2022-2023 season. The next player is Kelechi Iheanacho (14), in 18 games played he has 5 assists which makes him the highest assister on the team. The striker seeks to stand out in the Premier League so we should keep an eye on him. Finally, the midfielder for Harvey Barnes (#7), is the second highest scorer on the team with 8 goals in 22 games played and we could see him score on Saturday.
Leicester City in the tournament
Leicester City started the 2022-2023 season very badly in the Premier League and they are at the bottom of the tournament. After 7 wins, 3 draws and 14 losses, they have 24 points, which places them in fourteenth position in the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Leicester City's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 25 against Arsenal, Leicester City lost 1-0 at the King Power Stadium and thus they got their fourteenth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Southampton Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Southampton's offense. The first is Ché Adams (#10), he plays in the striker position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's second highest scorer with 4 goals in 21 Premier League games. The next player is defender Romain Perraud (#15), in 22 games played he has 2 goals and 2 assists, which makes him the team's highest assister in the Premier League. Finally, 28-year-old midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#8), is the team's top scorer with 6 goals in 24 games played, he scored a goal in the last game against Chelsea and we could see him score on Saturday against Leicester City.
Southampton in the tournament
Southampton started the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League very badly and is at the bottom of the tournament. After 5 wins, 3 draws and 16 losses, they have 18 points that put them in the last position of the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. For that they must win as many games as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against Leeds United on February 25, the game ended in a 1-0 defeat at Elland Road and thus they recorded their 16th Premier League loss. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
St. Mary's Stadium is located in the city of Southampton, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 32,689 spectators and is the home of Southampton in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on August 1, 2001 and cost £32 million to build.