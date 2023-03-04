Brighton vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brighton vs West Ham match for the Premier League.
What time is the Brighton vs West Ham match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Brighton vs West Ham of March 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
West Ham latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, Declan Rice, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Brighton latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Robert Sánchez, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupiñán, Joël Veltman, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard, Solly March, Pascal Groß and Danny Welbeck.
West Ham Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to West Ham's attacking attack and it is likely that any one of them could score or assist in the game against Brighton. The player Jarrod Bowen (#20) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 4 goals in 24 games played and he scored two goals last game against Everton. He is a player with a lot of experience and who has faced Brighton multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Declan Rice (#41), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has had 4 assists which makes him the highest assister on the team. At just 23 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Lucas Paquetá (#11) the 25-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the third highest assister on the team with 2 assists in 16 games and we could see him assist on Wednesday.
West Ham in the tournament
West Ham had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the sixteenth position of the general table after 6 games won, 5 drawn and 13 lost, together with 23 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. West Ham's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 25, it resulted in a 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest at London Stadium and in doing so they secured their fifth win in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Brighton Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Brighton's attacking attack and it is likely that any one of them could score or assist in the game against West Ham. The player Pascal Groß (#13) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 6 goals in 22 games played and he scored a goal in the last match against Everton. Next up is Solly March (#7), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has achieved 4 assists which makes him the highest assister on the team. At only 28 years old, he has shown himself to be a very skillful player and contributes a lot to the team. He has also managed to score 5 goals in the tournament so we could see him scoring on Saturday. Lastly, Alexis Mac Allister (#10) the 23-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the team's second highest scorer with 5 goals in 19 games and we could see him scoring on Saturday against West Ham.
Brighton in the tournament
Brighton had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in eighth position in the general table after 10 games won, 5 drawn and 7 lost, together with 35 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was on February 18 against Fulham, they lost 1-0 at the Amex Stadium and that way they got their seventh loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Amex Stadium is located in the city of Brighton, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 30,750 spectators and is the home of Brighton and Hove Albion of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on July 16, 2011 and cost £93 million.