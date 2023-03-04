LAFC vs Portland Timbers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the LAFC vs Portland Timbers match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Portland Timbers of March 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 4:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 3:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 3:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 4:30 PM on FOX Sports.
Spain: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 3:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 4:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Portland Timbers latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
David Bingham, Zac McGraw, Dario Zuparic, Justin Rasmussen, Juan Mosquera, Evander, Diego Chará, Eryk Williamson, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Marvin Loría and Yimmi Chará.
LAFC latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Maxime Crépeau, Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesús Murillo, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sánchez, José Cifuentes, Latif Blessing, Cristian Arango, Kwadwo Opoku and Daniel Musovski.
Portland Timbers Players to Watch
The three players are considered key to the Portland Timbers' offensive attack and will be of the utmost importance for them to win. Forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (#11) is a key piece of the Timbers' offense scoring a goal last game against Minnesota United FC and was the team's leading scorer last tournament with 9 goals in 29 games played. Another key player for the team is the Argentine Sebastián Blanco (#10) who was the team's top assister with 7 assists in 31 games played last tournament and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Portland. He also scored 7 goals so we could also see him score in Saturday's game. Finally, Dairon Asprilla (#27) plays in the forward position, he was the second highest scorer of the team with 9 goals during the last tournament and we could also see him scoring on Saturday.
Portland Timbers in the tournament
The Portland Timbers had a good start to the season in Major League Soccer, getting their first three points in the overall standings. Until week 1 of the tournament they have a total of 3 points with 1 match won, 0 tied and 0 lost. They are located in fifth position in the Western Conference and if they want to improve their place in the general table they must win the game. Their last game was on February 27, 2023 in the MLS, they won 1-0 against Sporting Kansas City and thus achieved their first victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
LAFC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to LAFC's offensive attack and it is likely that any one of them could score in the game against the Portland Timbers. Mexican player Carlos Vela (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the leader of the team, last tournament in 34 games played he got 12 goals and 12 assists, this makes him the second highest scorer and the highest assister of the team last tournament. Midfielder José Cifuentes (#11) is another very important on-court play distributor, he was the second highest assister on the team, he had 7 goals and 7 assists. Finally, the 21-year-old striker Kwadwo Opoku (#22) who was the second highest scorer last season with 8 goals in 36 games played. He will add a lot to LAFC's attack on set pieces and is also a great defender.
LAFC in the tournament
The champion of the last tournament makes his debut in the 2023 season, last week his match against LA Galaxy was canceled due to weather problems and tomorrow will be his first match. Their goal this season is to win the two-time championship, to achieve that they must secure first place in the Western Conference and must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on November 5, 2022, resulting in a 3-0 victory on penalties against the Philadelphia Union at BMO Stadium and thus became champions. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Banc of California Stadium is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. It will host this match, has a capacity of 22,000 spectators and is the home of the Los Angeles Football Club. It was inaugurated on April 18, 2018 and cost 350 million dollars.