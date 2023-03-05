America vs Pachuca Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here America vs Pachuca Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Pachuca match.
2:55 PMan hour ago

What time is America vs Pachuca match for Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game América vs Pachuca of 4th March in several countries:

Where to watch America vs Pachuca?

Country

Start date

Start Date

TV Channels and Streams

United States

March 4, 2023

20:00 ET

Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes

Argentina

March 4, 2023

22:00

  

Bolivia

March 4, 2023

21:00

  

Brasil

March 4, 2023

22:00

  

Chile

March 4, 2023

21:00

  

Colombia

March 4, 2023

20:00

  

Ecuador

March 4, 2023

20:00

  

Spain

March 5, 2023

0:00

Fubo TV

Mexico

March 4, 2023

19:00

TUDN, VIX+

Peru

March 4, 2023

20:00

  
2:50 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Club América player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Azulcrema goal scorer and already known throughout Liga MX; Henry Martín. The Mexican center forward is currently the best Mexican offensive player in the League and since the beginning of the season he has maintained perhaps the best version we have seen in his entire career. He has also participated directly or indirectly in América's goals in every game played and he will want to continue increasing his advantage in the fight for the scoring championship, He is also one of the current national team players and if he continues like this he will be the player who will lead the attack for future international competitions, so Henry Martin will have to be lethal in this match if he wants to see America flying at the top again.

2:45 PMan hour ago

Club América's last lineup:

O. Jiménez; M. Layún, I. Reyes, N. Araujo, S. Reyes; R. Sánchez, Á. Fidalgo; L. Suárez, D. Valdés, J. Rodríguez; H. Martín.
2:40 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Pachuca player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the tuza squad and known throughout Liga MX; Roberto de la Rosa. The Mexican center-forward has not only been the reference for Los Tuzos in this tournament, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival to Pachuca's first team and it seems that the pressure has never weighed him down, also, WEST HAM'S LAST MATCH is a real latent danger every time he touches the small area because his eye for goal has not lost it, being a goal security when he receives the ball.

2:35 PM2 hours ago

Pachuca's last lineup:

C. Moreno; K. Álvarez, G. Cabral, O. Murillo, M. Isais; F. Figueroa, E. Sánchez, L. Chávez, D. Hernández; R. De la Rosa, I. Hernández.  
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Background:

Club America and Pachuca have faced each other on a total of 58 occasions (19 wins, 14 draws and 25 wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Pachuca Tuzos. In terms of goals, it is América who has the advantage in the history of the match with 91 goals to Pachuca's 89. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 9 of the Apertura 2022, when the eagles silenced the Estadio Hidalgo with a convincing 3-0 win, taking home the three points.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Azteca Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Mexico. It was built in 1966 with the purpose of hosting the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. It has a capacity to receive more than 80,000 spectators and was inaugurated with the game between Club America and Torino, which the Eagles won by the minimum difference, being Arlindo Dos Santos the first goal scorer in the history of the Stadium.

Currently, the Azteca Stadium is the home of Club América, Cruz Azul, Club América Femenil and the Mexican National Team, being one of the sports venues that hosts the most events throughout the year, it is also famous for having hosted more clubs throughout its history, such as Necaxa or Atlante at the time.

It has hosted two World Cups (1970,1986), a Confederations Cup in 1999 where Mexico came out champion against Brazil, a U17 World Cup in 2011, as well as an infinity of international and national concerts, becoming an emblem of Mexican soccer culture.

2:20 PM2 hours ago

The goal is to return to the final

On the other hand, the team coached by Guillermo Almada knows that they must defend their championship and, if possible, win the championship twice in order to have a successful year, but in order to achieve this dream, the Tuzos must continue to have a great performance in the tournament, as they have done so far. Pachuca will have the difficult mission of being the first team to give the Eagles their first defeat at the Azteca, because apart from the fact that they are away, it should be noted that América does not know what it is like to lose in the Clausura 2023. 
2:15 PM2 hours ago

This tournament is all about turning things around

Tano Ortiz knows that this tournament America must settle the score it has with its fans since last season, the eagles want to return to fight for a place in the final and finally, after almost 5 years of waiting, lift the coveted 14th star. So far, the eagles have had a great performance so far in the championship, and despite the doubts generated in the fans by the results of the first few games, América has once again taken flight and become the convincing team that fans and fans alike were familiar with last season, Likewise, the Azulcremas' players are going through a great footballing moment and have been a factor in getting three points, which is why in this match, returning home to their fans, América will want to win to continue seeking the overall leadership of the Clausura 2023. 
2:10 PM2 hours ago

We are already in the middle of the tournament

Liga MX so far has been a fantastic adventure with goals, emotions, controversies, expected and unexpected results and, above all; exciting. The tournament is already halfway through and several teams are already beginning to take a definite course on the road to the final phase of the championship and continue their fight to win the championship trophy for the Clausura 2023. In addition, the team that wins this tournament will have the opportunity to qualify for next season's CONCACAF Champions League and will also have a ticket to play for the next Campeón de Campeones against Club de Fútbol Pachuca. For this match, the América Eagles return to the field of the Azteca Stadium to face Pachuca, a rival already known by the Eagles where the most recent clashes and the history of both teams make this match one of the most interesting of the tournament, both teams are having a sensational pace in the tournament and will want to continue this way to try to take over the overall leadership of the competition. The team coached by Tano Ortiz has been undefeated at home for a year, so playing at the Azteca is a sure way to continue scoring points, or at least that is what the statistics indicate. However, Pachuca's Tuzos already know the secret formula to beat the Eagles and will surely use all their arsenal to break América's streak at home and in front of their own fans. Also, an important factor is that Pachuca has been America's executioner in the last few elimination matches, so the statistics also favor Pachuca, making this match the attraction of the day.
2:05 PM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Club America vs Pachuca match will be played at Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
2:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX: Club America vs Pachuca Match!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo