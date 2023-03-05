America vs Pachuca Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here America vs Pachuca Live Score
What time is America vs Pachuca match for Liga MX Match?
|
Where to watch America vs Pachuca?
|
Country
|
Start date
|
Start Date
|
TV Channels and Streams
|
United States
|
March 4, 2023
|
20:00 ET
|
Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes
|
Argentina
|
March 4, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
March 4, 2023
|
21:00
|
Brasil
|
March 4, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
March 4, 2023
|
21:00
|
Colombia
|
March 4, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
March 4, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
March 5, 2023
|
0:00
|
Fubo TV
|
Mexico
|
March 4, 2023
|
19:00
|
TUDN, VIX+
|
Peru
|
March 4, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this Club América player:
Club América's last lineup:
Watch out for this Pachuca player:
Pachuca's last lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium
Currently, the Azteca Stadium is the home of Club América, Cruz Azul, Club América Femenil and the Mexican National Team, being one of the sports venues that hosts the most events throughout the year, it is also famous for having hosted more clubs throughout its history, such as Necaxa or Atlante at the time.
It has hosted two World Cups (1970,1986), a Confederations Cup in 1999 where Mexico came out champion against Brazil, a U17 World Cup in 2011, as well as an infinity of international and national concerts, becoming an emblem of Mexican soccer culture.