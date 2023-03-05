Sampdoria vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Sampdoria vs Salernitana Live Score in Serie A 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sampdoria vs Salernitana match for the Serie A 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Sampdoria vs Salernitana match for Serie A 2023?
This is the start time of the game Sampdoria vs Salernitana of March 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 9:00 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Sampdoria vs Salernitana
The Salernitana team has slightly dominated the last five clashes with a balance of three wins and two defeats, remembering that they already played in this campaign and scored a resounding victory.
Salernitana 4-0 Sampdoria, Serie A 2022
Sampdoria 1-2 Salernitana, Serie A 2022
Salernitana 0-2 Sampdoria, Serie A 2021
Sampdoria 1-0 Salernitana, Coppa Italia 2020
Salernitana 2-0 Sampdoria, Serie A 1999
Key Player Salernitana
After the criticism, Guillermo Ochoa was already a starter last Sunday and was a vital piece to keep a clean sheet and get the victory, so he will surely repeat for this Sunday. In addition, his good performances have not gone unnoticed and he could be on the radar of both Inter and Milan for next season.
Key player Sampdoria
He has had good performances in some games to rescue points or that the defeats are not more bulky, so the goalkeeper Emil Audero will be one of the players to follow for the game this date.
Last lineup Salernitana
13 Guillermo Ochoa, 98 Lorenzo Pirola, 5 Flavius Daniliuc, 3 Domagoj Bradaric, 6 Junior Sambia, 22 Domen Crnigoj, 18 Lassana Coulibaly, 20 Grigoris Kastanos, 23 Norbert Gyömber, 87 Antonio Candreva, 99 Krzysztof Piatek.
Last lineup Sampdoria
1 Emil Audero, 17 Bram Nuytinck, 2 Bruno Amione, 59 Alessandro Zanoli, 8 Tomas Rincon, 20 Harry Winks, 80 Michaël Cuisance, 3 Tommaso Augello, 37 Mehdi Leris, 23 Manolo Gabbiadini, 10 Sam Lammers.
Salernitana: on a roll
Salernitana did not have an almost perfect game as they had last Sunday's 3-0 win over Monza that gave them confidence and moved them 7 points clear of the relegation zone at the start of this matchday. Now they will have to take advantage and imitate what they did last Sunday to replicate it and continue adding points with the mission of saving the category for the second year in a row.
Sampdoria: take advantage of home advantage
If Sampdoria wants to think about being able to save themselves or at least reach the last matchday alive, they have to win these matches against direct rivals and at home, as they are in the second to last place in the general table and will need to win several consecutive victories to think about saving themselves and not going to Serie B next season.
The Kick-off
The Sampdoria vs Salernitana match will be played at the Luigi Ferrareis Stadium, in Sampdoria, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Sampdoria vs Salernitana!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.