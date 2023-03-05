Barcelona vs Valencia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023
6:00 AMan hour ago

5:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Barcelona vs Valencia match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Valencia of March 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 10:15 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 4:15 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:15 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

5:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Barcelona vs Valencia

Five games in a row that Valencia cannot beat Barça and since then, they have a record of four defeats to one draw.

Valencia 0-1 Barcelona, season 2022

Valencia 1-4 Barcelona, season 2022

Barcelona 3-1 Valencia, season 2021

Valencia 2-3 Barcelona, season 2021

Barcelona 2-2 Valencia, season 2020

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Valencia

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to be very active under the three posts, so he will have to be sharp with his saves in order for the Naranjeros to get a positive result at the home of the season leader.
5:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Barcelona

Due to the losses and despite his age, Barcelona needs Gavi to play a greater role on the field to be one of the driving forces of this offense, because on several occasions he has demonstrated his quality and has been an important factor for the good performance of the blaugrana team.
5:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Valencia

25 Giorgi Mamardashvili, 12 Mouctar Diakhaby, 5 Gabriel, 3 Toni Lato, 20 Dimitri Foulquier, 6 Hugo Guillamón, 18 Andre Almeida, 4 Yunus Musah, 19 Hugo Duro, 16 Samuel Lino, 11 Samu Castillejo.
5:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Barcelona

1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 24 Eric García, 15 Andreas Christensen, 18 Jordi Alba, 20 Sergi Roberto, 5 Sergio Busquets, 21 Frenkie de Jong, 19 Franck Kessié, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 6 Gavi, 11 Ferran Torres.
5:25 AM2 hours ago

He apologized

After the bad results, but especially with the defeat against Almeria, Xavi Hernandez apologized to the fans and acknowledged that they have not been up to the task in recent days.

"We had no intensity or desire to win and that's what worries me the most. We have to show more passion and today we lacked it. We have failed and I want to apologize to the fans, it was a day we had marked, Madrid punctured and we have lost a great opportunity", he expressed.

5:20 AM2 hours ago

Valencia: to save the category

Already without Gennaro Gattuso, Valencia needs to score points to be able to think about saving the category, when it is a team that had been used to compete for international tournament places. The good news is that they broke their long losing streak by beating one of the leaders by the minimum difference, Real Sociedad, and they hope that this will help them to win this Sunday as visitors.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

Barcelona: regaining confidence

After a terrible week with results to forget after the elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Manchester United and the surprising defeat at the home of one of the bottom teams, Almeria, and the absence of some important players, Barcelona returns home with the mission of maintaining or extending the 7-point lead over Real Madrid and against another of the bottom teams at home looks viable to regain confidence.
5:10 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Barcelona vs Valencia match will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15 am ET.
5:05 AM2 hours ago

