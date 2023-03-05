Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final Premier League 2023
7:00 AM27 minutes ago

Tune in here Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Score in Final Premier League 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Manchester United match for the Premier League 2023 on VAVEL US.
6:55 AM32 minutes ago

What time is Liverpool vs Manchester United match for Premier League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Manchester United of March 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 11:30 AM on Telemundo

Spain: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 10:30 AM on Parmaount Plus and Claro Video

Paraguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

6:50 AM37 minutes ago

Last games Liverpool vs Manchester United

The last five meetings have been very close, with the Reds winning three and losing two.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool, Premier League 2022

Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United, Premier League 2022

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool, Premier League 2021

Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool, Premier League 2021

Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool, FA Cup 2021

6:45 AM42 minutes ago

Key Player Manchester United

Who lives a sweet moment and in love with the goal is Marcus Rashford, so the Red Devils must exploit it to be one of the keys that can give them the championship, the first in 2023 for them.
6:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Liverpool

He arrived as one of the reinforcements for this winter market but so far he has not been able to shine as he did in the Eredivisie, however, Cody Gakpo has the talent to make the difference, especially with his overflow and good shot from half distance.
6:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Manchester United

1 David de Gea, 6 Lisandro Martinez, 19 Raphaël Varane, 23 Luke Shaw, 20 Diogo Dalot, 8 Bruno Fernandes, 18 Casemiro, 17 Fred, 27 Wout Weghorst, 10 Marcus Rashford, 21 Antony.
6:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Liverpool

1 Alisson, 4 Virgil van Dijk, 32 Joël Matip, 26 Andy Robertson, 66 Trent Alexander-Arnold, 14 Jordan Henderson, 7 James Milner, 8 Naby Keita, 18 Cody Gakpo, 20 Diogo Jota, 11 Mohamed Salah.
6:25 AMan hour ago

Changes in the market

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, assured that some changes need to be made in the squad and they have to tighten up in the market considering that other teams in the league have done so in the transfer process.

"My job is to make it 100% clear what we need from a sporting point of view. Then other people are in charge of providing us with the resources. It's about getting the right players, not getting as many as possible. There are some teams around us that are spending a little bit and you can't ignore that. We have to go to the market," he stressed.

6:20 AMan hour ago

Manchester United: keep up the good work

After eliminating Barcelona from the Europa League, winning the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United and the midweek win over West Ham in the FA Cup, Manchester United is living a dream moment and probably the best in a long time, so they will try to keep the momentum going, remembering that they have already got into the possible title fight, especially if they continue in this way.
6:15 AMan hour ago

Liverpool: take advantage of home advantage

Liverpool will be looking to take advantage of their back-to-back home double after Wednesday's game against Wolves to try and climb the table and get into some international competition ahead of next season, as it has been a campaign to forget considering the Reds' greatness and there are plenty of changes coming in the summer.
6:10 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Liverpool vs Manchester United match will be played at the Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
6:05 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2023: Liverpool vs Manchester United!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
