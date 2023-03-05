Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final Premier League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Score in Final Premier League 2023
What time is Liverpool vs Manchester United match for Premier League 2023?
Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 11:30 AM on Telemundo
Spain: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Parmaount Plus and Claro Video
Paraguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Liverpool vs Manchester United
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool, Premier League 2022
Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United, Premier League 2022
Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool, Premier League 2021
Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool, Premier League 2021
Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool, FA Cup 2021
Key Player Manchester United
Key player Liverpool
Last lineup Manchester United
Last lineup Liverpool
Changes in the market
"My job is to make it 100% clear what we need from a sporting point of view. Then other people are in charge of providing us with the resources. It's about getting the right players, not getting as many as possible. There are some teams around us that are spending a little bit and you can't ignore that. We have to go to the market," he stressed.