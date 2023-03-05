Inter vs Lecce LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Inter vs Lecce live online
The match will be televised on TUDN.
Inter vs Lecce can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is the match of Inter vs Lecce, matchday 25 of the Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the Inter vs Lecce match on March 5, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00
Bolivia: 13:00
Brazil: 13:00
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 12:00 noon
India: 11:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 11:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:00 a.m.
Latest Lecce Lineup
Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Tuia, Gallo; Hjulmand, Blin, Maleh; Banda, Gabriel Strefezza, Ceesay
Last Inter line-up
Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko
Lecce Statements
Marco Boni spoke before this match: "We must think about ourselves and focus on what we do on the field. Let's think about our performance: we play against a team that has great qualities, speed and quality." "But that's the beauty of these matches: we want to do well on the big stage. Tomorrow we have to be perfect and maybe even that won't be enough." "I trust our supporters. It's up to us to excite them. Against an opponent like Roma you have to play as hard as you can."
Inter statements
Simone Inzaghi spoke ahead of the clash against Lecce: "We all know how important Brozovic is for us, he's doing well, he played against Udinese and then came on very well against Porto. "I made some assessments, Acerbi and Barella initially stay out because they have played the most. Dimarco and Skriniar tried to grit their teeth and play through the pain, but they didn't make it today, hopefully they will join us next time." "Playing so regularly, it's normal to have some tensions in training. We have some injuries, but it happens to teams that play a lot." "I have the utmost confidence in who will play, it won't be an easy game against a strong opponent that is doing well." "You know, it's normal to say it's a memory. Let's not forget that in the last 11 games of last season we totaled 10 wins, including the Coppa Italia final. We come here with that memory, but to give consistency in the results." "Away from the San Siro, we have to do better. This year, the points are not enough. We are Inter. After a defeat, there will be criticism. And it's true, I am the main responsible. We have to have a clear head. "We could have created more, but the field conditions didn't help us or Bologna. We had to run more and be more aggressive, but in our best moment we conceded a horrible goal." "We needed more lucidity and coolness. We had a couple of important situations that would have allowed us to take the lead and manage better." "We needed more running, aggressiveness and determination. Normally our approach to matches is different, I can't be happy."
How does Lecce arrive?
Lecce lost by the minimum against Sampdoria, the team will look to give a pleasing match and give a joy to their fans, same that you will come after an important victory.
How does Inter arrive?
Inter was surprisingly defeated by Bologna with a score of one to zero, the home team will be looking to make it three points and make up for it in front of their fans.
The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.
The Inter vs Lecce match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
