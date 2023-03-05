Monterrey vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:00 PM10 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Monterrey vs Juarez

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monterrey vs Juarez live, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
3:55 PM15 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Juarez live online

The match will be televised on Fox Sports.
Monterrey vs Juarez can be tuned in from Fox Sports Premium live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
3:50 PM20 minutes ago

Watch out for this Juarez player

Tomas Molina, forward. With 27 years old, he is one of the most experienced players of the team, although he has not been with the institution for long, the player is already being important for the team, the Argentinean has 3 goals in 6 games played, it is important for the team to get victories and with the goals of this player it will be easier to get the three points.
3:45 PM25 minutes ago

Watch out for this Monterrey player

Alfonso Gonzalez, midfielder. One of the best Mexican players who is going through his best moment since several seasons ago, the Rayados player has been key in the team's victories and his most recent performances have earned him a place in the recent list of the Mexican National Team, now he must continue at his great level that has allowed him to score 5 goals and 1 assist in nine games.
3:40 PM30 minutes ago

Last alignment Juarez

Talavera, Olivera, Salcedo, Alvarado, Nevarez, Garcia, Dueñas, Urzi, Sierra, Rodriguez, Molina.
3:35 PM35 minutes ago

Last alignment Monterrey

Andrada, Gallardo, Moreno, Moreno, Guzman, Medina, Romo, Ortiz, Gonzalez, Berterame, Meza, Funes.
3:30 PM40 minutes ago

Face to face

Juarez 0-1 Monterrey
Monterrey 3-0 Juarez
Juarez 3-1 Monterrey
Juarez 1-6 Monterrey
Monterrey 2-1 Juarez
3:25 PMan hour ago

Arbitration quartet

Central: Luis Enrique Santander. Assistants: Jorge Sanchez and Manuel Martinez. Fourth official: Edgar Rangel.
3:20 PMan hour ago

Juarez seeks surprise

Bravos de Juarez wants to stop being a team of the bunch and is planning a long-term project to be a contender for the Liga MX title, since the previous season it already stood out for having managed to enter the playoffs, it is worth noting that Tuca failed to make the team a winner and ended up leaving the institution early, now with Hernan Cristante as Technical Director things have changed for the better, Bravos is not an improvised team and is currently in ninth position with 11 points, without a doubt their struggle is against mid-table teams and from time to time they have surprises such as the draw against Tigres, the team is coming from a defeat against Cruz Azul and now they have a great challenge against Rayados.
3:15 PMan hour ago

Monterrey to take off doubts

Rayados Monterrey has an extra pressure when competing, being one of the most expensive squads in the league, the demand is even more marked, all the money invested in players, has not given them results, since the Apertura 2019 was the last time they lifted the Liga MX championship, just like their great rival Tigres, they have spent a lot and have failed to renew the trophy, Rayados with the return of Vucetich had an improvement since the previous tournament, After 9 matchdays, Rayados is currently the leader of the competition with 22 points, the only defeat they have is from matchday 1 when they lost at home to Chivas, their 7 victories have allowed them to be in this position, in their last matches they have had complications and it was in the visit to León when they obtained an almost miraculous draw.
Rayados is getting ready/Image:Rayados
Rayados is getting ready/Image:Rayados
3:10 PMan hour ago

A decisive day

Day 10 of the Liga MX has arrived and for the teams with a bad start it is time to wake up or they will be saying goodbye to the competition early, the duel between Monterrey and Juarez has the great peculiarity that both are so far qualified to the next round and, therefore, the clash takes importance, as they do not want to leave points that could affect their position in the long run.
3:05 PMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Monterrey vs Juarez match, corresponding to the Liga MX 2023. The match will take place at BBVA Stadium at 19:10.
VAVEL Logo