Chivas vs Santos Laguna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match

Chivas vs Santos can be tuned in from Vix+ live streams.
Chivas vs Santos can be tuned in from Vix+ live streams.
Watch out for this Santos player
Harold Preciado, forward. Santos is a very competitive team that stands out for its good eye when recruiting, one of its most outstanding players this tournament is Preciado, the Colombian striker is Santos' top scorer with 5 goals in 9 games, the team has been irregular but undoubtedly has the team to compete with anyone.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Victor Guzman, midfielder. Captain of the red and white team, since his arrival to the team he has demonstrated his quality and has already earned the captaincy, the player is already the top scorer of the team with 4 goals and the top passer with 2 assists, all this in 8 games played, undoubtedly a great addition and each duel is seen as his presence has an important weight in the dressing room, in a short time he has become a great leader.
Last Santos lineup
Acevedo, Lopez, Rodriguez, Doria, Campos, Gonzalez, Gonzalez, Lopez, Brunetta, Preciado, Correa.
Last Chivas lineup
Jimenez, Calderon, Orozco, Sepulveda, Mozo, Guzman, Gonzalez, Alvarado, Cisneros, Rios, Cisneros.
Background
Santos 1-1 Chivas
Santos 1-3 Chivas
Chivas 1-0 Santos
Santos 0-0 Chivas
Chivas 1-1 Santos
Arbitration quartet
Center: Victor Caceres. Assistants: Marco Bisguerra and Jose Baños. Fourth official: Erick Miranda.
Santos to regain its power
Santos has a great debt with its fans, it is no mystery that when sharing administration with Atlas, the red and black team had preference in the signings and even Santos gave them key players, Santos fans felt that the team had lost importance, Santos was left as the second team and did not even qualify for the playoffs, the previous tournament the team had an improvement and was in third place with 33 points, for this tournament with a background of what the team can do, there were good sensations, but for this tournament the team has shown to be irregular, with twelve points, product of 3 wins, 3 ties and 3 defeats, Santos remains in the eighth position, their main problem has been the defense, as they have conceded 19 goals, the team must look for victories now and Chivas seems to be a good team to start adding up to three.
Chivas at its best
After nine games played, Chivas is having a great tournament, the arrival of Hierro as Sporting Director and Paunovic as coach caused a lot of commotion, but after several games they have made it clear that they do not need to "know the league" to be competitive, Chivas has only one loss after nine games, which was in game day 3 against Toluca, after a moment of doubt due to the results that were not as expected, Chivas began to win consecutive games and now has three consecutive victories, Xolos, Pumas and Tigres have been the springboard for Chivas to reach the fourth position with 18 points, the six games without losing has given them the necessary confidence to know that they can compete for something more than the regular season, the coach has mentioned that they are still not satisfied and must continue to improve game by game, against Santos they have a great test at home and a victory would put them in a great position, almost assuring the next round.
An intense duel of possible playoffs
As we reach Day 10 of the Liga MX it is already clear which teams will be fighting in the Liguilla, although there is still no confirmed order, the candidates are separating themselves from the contenders, Chivas, with a surprising season, will now host Santos, which is fighting to become competitive again in the league, one of the best duels of the day and will undoubtedly have a great impact on the table, the winner will consolidate with the three points.
