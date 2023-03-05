Betis vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Betis vs Real Madrid live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Betis vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App.
What time is the match Betis vs Real Madrid, matchday 25 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Betis vs Real Madrid match on March 5, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Latest Real Madrid lineup
Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Rüdiger, Nacho; Camavinga, Kroos, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius
Last Betis lineup
Bravo; Ruibal, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Abner; William, Guardado; Luiz Henrique, Fekir, Juanmi; Pérez
Betis Statement
Manuel Pellegrini spoke after the victory against Elche: "We knew that it was going to be 3 very difficult points, I said it before the match. Elche has a good team, with good players and they took the lead with two conflictive plays, the first with a very dubious penalty and a play in which there was a foul that was not charged to Juanmi, but they were the only two chances they had, then they closed in well at the back and it became difficult. But we came in with a lot of order in the second half, ready to turn the score around and we were able to do so". "We had to be calm, we scored two goals, missed a penalty and then had 6 or 7 chances to score. This team has shown that it doesn't give up. I'll take that team spirit. With 2-0 down they had chances." "It depends on how the sending off is interpreted, if he takes his hand out, the penalties are clear. I focus on the team's reaction. Elche's two goals were plays that can be interpreted differently and we had to accept that."
Real Madrid statements
Carlo Ancelotti spoke before the match: "I don't think they deserved to win. It was one of our best games in terms of ball control. Their goal came from a mistake, from a bad pass.... I don't think Barcelona can play this defensively at home in the second leg. I must admit that it was a bit surprising to see Barcelona play like that, but I also recognize that they have learned to defend very well." "If we play like this in the second leg at Camp Nou I think we will go through to the Final. It was a good game, intense, with a lot of pressure. They only had 35% possession. We lacked effectiveness in the last third. But it was the game we wanted to play, not the result. It gives us confidence for the second leg. We are satisfied... Controlling the game as much as we did on this occasion wasn't easy. But it won't be the first time we've come from behind. We leave hurt, but confident that playing the same way we can go on to the Final".
How is Real Madrid coming?
Real Madrid arrives to this match after losing their first of two duels in their quest to qualify to the final of the Copa del Rey, in this match they lost by the minimum at home against Barcelona, so they are very hurt and will try to make up for this bad result with their fans.
How does Betis arrive?
Betis defeated Elche three goals to two in the last duel, the team coached by Pellegrini will try to keep winning three points in this competition in order to climb to the first positions.
The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.
The Betis vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Betis vs Real Madrid live stream, corresponding to Matchday 25 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, at 15:00.