Real Valladolid vs Espanyol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow Real Valladolid vs Espanyol
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Valladolid vs Espanyol, as well as the latest information from the Estadio José Zorilla. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
How to watch Real Valladolid vs Espanyol?
If you want to watch Real Valladolid vs Espanyol live it can be followed on television through ESPN +
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Valladolid vs Espanyol match in LaLiga?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Espanyol
Joselu is the third highest scorer in LaLiga with 11 goals and two assists. He also has a goal and an assist in the Copa del Rey. The 32-year-old striker reappeared in the last game against Mallorca where he played 20 minutes after missing the last three games due to injury. He has not scored since January 27 against Almería.
Watch out for this player in Real Valladolid.
Sergio León is the team's top scorer and has a total of seven goals and one assist this season, five of them in LaLiga. Although the 34-year-old striker has not scored in this competition since last October 22 against Real Sociedad and has come off the bench in the last two games;
How is Espanyol coming along?
Espanyol have won their last two games, against Mallorca and Elche, although these have been their only two victories in the last five games. They are currently 12th with 27 points, seven points behind the European places, although they are only four points behind the relegation places;
How is Real Valladolid coming along?
Real Valladolid has lost two consecutive defeats after losing to Real Betis and Celta Vigo and has now gone three games in a row without a win. The last time they won was a month ago at Real Sociedad's home by 0-1. Right now they are in the tenth position with 24 points, just one point above relegation;
Background
In the balance of clashes between these two teams, Espanyol has won 40 times, 32 times Valladolid has won, while 28 duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on October 16, 2022, when Espanyol won by the narrowest of margins thanks to Joselu's goal. Although in two of the last three clashes Real Valladolid has won against this team;
Venue: The match will be played at the José Zorrilla Stadium, which was inaugurated on February 20, 1982 and has a capacity for 2,7168 spectators.
Preview of the match
Real Valladolid and Espanyol will face each other in the 24th LaLiga Santander match of the season;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Real Valladolid vs Espanyol in LaLiga
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.