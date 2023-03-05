Stade Rennais vs Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1
Photo: VAVEL

Stay tuned to follow Stade Rennais vs Marseille

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Stade Rennais vs Marseille live, as well as the latest news from Roazhon Park.
How to watch Stade Rennais vs Marseille in Ligue 1?

If you want to watch the match Stade Rennais vs Marseille live you can follow it on TV through Bein Sports 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the match Stade Rennais vs Marseille in Ligue 1?

This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM 
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Marseille

Alexis Sánchez is the top scorer of this team with 13 goals and two assists, nine of them in Ligue 1. The 34-year-old Chilean striker has a great experience, as he has been in the main European leagues (Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga and currently in Ligue 1). He has not scored since February 11, when he scored a brace against Clermont to give his team the victory;
Photo: Getty Images
Watch out for this player at Stade Rennais

Amine Goiri is stepping up to the plate after Terrier's serious injury. The 23-year-old midfielder has 11 goals and four assists this season. The Frenchman was last on the scoresheet on March 4 against Lille;
Photo: Getty Images
How is Marseille coming along?

They have just lost on penalties in the Coupe de France against Annecy, a team from the French second division. In addition, they have already lost twice in a row, as in their last match in Ligue 1 they were beaten at home by Paris Saint Germain. Right now in the table they are second with 52 points, only eight points behind the Parisian team that is the current leader;
How is Stade Rennais coming along?

They have just won their last match by 0-1 against Nantes thanks to the solitary goal of Doku and where they recovered from the elimination against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League in the fateful penalty shootout. They currently occupy fifth place in Ligue 1 with 46 points, four points behind the places that give access to the qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League;
Background

Numerous clashes between these two French teams have taken place, with Marseille winning 48 times, Stade Rennais winning 33 times and Stade Rennais drawing 35 times. The last time these two teams met on January 20 was in the last 32 of the Coupe de France, where Marseille won 1-0 thanks to Guendouzi's goal;
Venue: The match will be played at Roazhon Park, a stadium that was inaugurated in September 1912 and has a capacity of 29778 spectators.

Photo: Trip Advisor
Preview of the match

Stade Rennais and Marseille face each other in the match corresponding to the 26th matchday of Ligue 1;
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Stade Rennais vs Marseille in Ligue 1

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.
 
