Stade Rennais vs Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Marseille
Alexis Sánchez is the top scorer of this team with 13 goals and two assists, nine of them in Ligue 1. The 34-year-old Chilean striker has a great experience, as he has been in the main European leagues (Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga and currently in Ligue 1). He has not scored since February 11, when he scored a brace against Clermont to give his team the victory;
Watch out for this player at Stade Rennais
Amine Goiri is stepping up to the plate after Terrier's serious injury. The 23-year-old midfielder has 11 goals and four assists this season. The Frenchman was last on the scoresheet on March 4 against Lille;
How is Marseille coming along?
They have just lost on penalties in the Coupe de France against Annecy, a team from the French second division. In addition, they have already lost twice in a row, as in their last match in Ligue 1 they were beaten at home by Paris Saint Germain. Right now in the table they are second with 52 points, only eight points behind the Parisian team that is the current leader;
How is Stade Rennais coming along?
They have just won their last match by 0-1 against Nantes thanks to the solitary goal of Doku and where they recovered from the elimination against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League in the fateful penalty shootout. They currently occupy fifth place in Ligue 1 with 46 points, four points behind the places that give access to the qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League;
Background
Numerous clashes between these two French teams have taken place, with Marseille winning 48 times, Stade Rennais winning 33 times and Stade Rennais drawing 35 times. The last time these two teams met on January 20 was in the last 32 of the Coupe de France, where Marseille won 1-0 thanks to Guendouzi's goal;
Venue: The match will be played at Roazhon Park, a stadium that was inaugurated in September 1912 and has a capacity of 29778 spectators.
Preview of the match
Stade Rennais and Marseille face each other in the match corresponding to the 26th matchday of Ligue 1;
