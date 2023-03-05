Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Erevidisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen in Erevidisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen match in the Erevidisie.
What time is Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen match for Erevidisie?
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen of March 05th, in several countries:
Mexico: 09:45 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:45 a.m.
Chile: 11:45 a.m.
Colombia: 9:45 a.m.
Peru: 09:45 hours
USA: 10:45 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 11:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:45 a.m. ET
Spain: 4:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen in streaming, it will be shown on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 87th meeting between both clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, with 65 wins for Ajax, 17 draws and 4 wins for NEC.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 4 wins for Ajax, 0 for NEC and 1 draw for both clubs, leaving the scales very uneven.
NEC Nijmegen 1-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 8 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen 0-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 23 Apr, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 5-0 NEC Nijmegen, 14 Aug, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen 1-5 Ajax Amsterdam, 8 Apr, 2017, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 5-0 NEC Nijmegen, 20 Nov, 2016, Netherlands Eredivisie
How are Ajax coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Sparta Rotterdam, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
De Graafschap 0-3 Ajax Amsterdam, 2 Mar, 2023, Dutch Cup
Vitesse 1-2 Ajax Amsterdam, 26 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Union Berlin 3-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 23 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Ajax Amsterdam 4-0 Sparta Rotterdam, 19 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 0-0 1. FC Union Berlin, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
How are NEC coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Excelsior, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
NEC Nijmegen 3-0 FC Volendam, 25 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Excelsior 0-3 NEC Nijmegen, 19 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen 0-0 SC Cambuur, 11 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 4-4 NEC Nijmegen, 8 Feb, 2023, Dutch Cup
Go Ahead Eagles 1-0 NEC Nijmegen, 5 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Watch out for this Ajax player
The Holland striker, Steven Bergwijn, 25 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played his twenty-first game in all competitions, 18 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the Eredivisie and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Dutch league and be able to harvest another title more, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this NEC player
The Belgian striker, Landry Dimata, 25 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 19 games in total, 16 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals and 1 assist in the Dutch Eredivisie, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and stand out against teammates of high caliber.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen match, corresponding to the Eredividsie. The match will take place at the Johan Cruijff Arena, at 10:45 am.