RKC Waalwijk vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for a live coverage of RKC Waalwijk vs PSV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for RKC Waalwijk vs PSV live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Netherlands. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible PSV line-up
Van Nistelrooy may field the following starting eleven. PSV's possible lineup may be as follows: Drommel, Mwene, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Van Aanholt, Sangaré, Veerman, Bakayoko, Til, Fábio Silva and De Jong.
Latest RKC Waalwijk lineup
Oosting may field the following starting eleven. The possible Waalwijk lineup may be as follows: Vaessen, Gaari, Adewoye, Van Den Buijs, Lelieveld, Bel Hassani, Anita, Clement, Lutonda, Seuntjens and Kramer.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game RKC Waalwijk vs PSV of 5th Match 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM,
Argentina: 2:30 PM,
Bolivia: 10:30 AM.
Brasil: 10:30 AM.
Chile: 10:30 AM.
Colombia: 8:30 AM.
Ecuador: 8:30 AM.
USA (ET): 8:30 AM.
Spain: 2:30 PM,
Mexico: 7:30 AM.
Paraguay: 10:30 AM.
Peru: 10:30 AM.
Uruguay: 10:30 AM.
Venezuela: 9:30 AM.
Where to watch
The match between RKC Waalwijk vs PSV can be seen on the PSV channel and on ESPN. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Til's celebration
Record against each other
These teams have met 56 times, with PSV having won more games than their opponents, with a difference of 34 victories. Van Nistelrooy's side have won on 41 occasions, while Waalwijk have won on seven occasions. In eight other matches they have drawn against each other.
PSV standings
On the other hand, PSV want to continue the momentum gained at their stadium against Twente to move within three points of the Conference League places, which are occupied by Ajax. Ruud's team is in fourth position with 46 points, three points away from the Conference League places. At home, they have taken 31 points from 36, winning ten times and losing one game.
RKC Waalwijk standings
As for the home side, RKC Waalwijk are in eighth position with 32 points. They are five points away from the play-off places, which are limited by Utrecht with 37 points. Undoubtedly, an early final for the duel of positions to get into European competitions where the locals are much better placed in the standings than their opponents. So far, as visitors, they have 11 points out of a possible 36, with two wins, five draws and five defeats.
PSV's final game
PSV is having a mediocre season in the Eredivisie, as they are nine points behind the leaders. In their last match they beat ADO Den Haag 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the KNVB Beker and advance to the next round of this cup. The first half ended 2-0 in favor of the home side thanks to goals from Bakayoko and Til before the half-hour mark. Sangaré scored the third goal in the second half to set the Philips Stadion on its way. Sellouki scored for ADO but they could not come back.
Last match of RKC Waalwijk
In the last matchday Waalwijk visited Heerenveen, where they won 1-4, continuing their streak to two consecutive victories. The home side took the lead with Van Hooijdonk's goal in the 35th minute. In the second half, the visitors managed to turn the game around with a flurry of goals. Josefzoon equalized. Lelieveld and Oukili scored the next two goals fifteen minutes later. Josefzoon scored in the last minute to put the icing on the cake.