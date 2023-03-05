Roma vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Roma vs Juventus match for Serie A 2023?
This is the start time of the game Roma vs Juventus of March 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 8:45 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Roma vs Juventus
In the last six matches in the league tournament, the Vecchia Signora have clearly imposed conditions with a balance of three wins, for two draws and a setback, noting that the most recent victory of the Loba at home came in the 2019 campaign.
Juventus 1-1 As Roma, 2022 Serie A season
Roma 3-4 Juventus, 2022 Serie A season
Juventus 1-0 As Roma, 2021 Serie A season
Juventus 2-0 As Roma, 2021 Serie A season
Roma 2-2 Juventus, 2020 Serie A season
Juventus 1-3 As Roma, 2020 Serie A season
Key Player Juventus
Who is back, at one hundred percent and it seems that again at a great level is the world champion Angel di Maria, who is beginning to be an important factor for the Vecchia Signora is having good results in recent weeks, so it will be the player to follow in the face of this commitment.
Key player Roma
Despite his age, Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patrício continues to show his quality and at the age of 35 he has been a key player for La Loba to rescue some points or get several victories in the championship, so his saves against an opponent that is usually very accurate will be key to get a positive result at home.
Last lineup Juventus
1 Wojciech Szczesny, 3 Bremer, 12 Alex Sandro, 6 Danilo, 25 Adrien Rabiot, 44 Nicolo Fagioli, 5 Manuel Locatelli, 17 Filip Kostic, 2 Mattia De Sciglio, 18 Moise Kean, 22 Angel Di Maria.
Last lineup Roma
1 Rui Patrício, 6 Chris Smalling, 3 Ibañez, 23 Gianluca Mancini, 52 Edoardo Bove, 4 Bryan Cristante, 37 Leonardo Spinazzola, 2 Rick Karsdorp, 9 Tammy Abraham, 92 Stephan El Shaarawy, 18 Ola Solbakken.
Juventus: with Conference League hopes high
Despite being deducted 15 points for irregularities with the former board in the transfer and salary process, Juventus could be closer than they thought to think about Europa League or even Conference League positions and will try to keep the good pace, remembering that next week they will play the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Europa League, remembering that they eliminated Nantes in the play-offs.
Roma: thinking about Champions League places
Roma is in the group between 4 and 5 clubs that are looking for the runner-up position in Serie A, so they cannot afford to drop points, especially at home, especially after Tuesday's match against Cremonese. Although mathematically they can still catch up with Hirving Lozano's Napoli, the reality is that this possibility seems very distant.
The Kick-off
The Roma vs Juventus match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, in Roma, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
