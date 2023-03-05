Troyes x Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Troyes vs Monaco match on TV and in real time?
When is the Troyes vs Monaco match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
PROBABLE MONACO:
PROBABLE TROYES:
Monaco's performance in the Ligue 1
On the road, Monaco has 7 wins, 2 draws, and 4 losses. Monaco has an average of 1.77 points per game, with 29 goals scored and 22 goals conceded.
Troyes' performance:
Playing at home, Troyes has 1 wins, 7 draws and 4 losses. Troyes has an average of 0.83 points per match, with 12 goals scored and 18 goals conceded.
MONACO:
The frustration of the fall seemed to have shaken the self-confidence of the athletes that on Sunday, February 26, three days later, they were beaten 3-0 by Nice, again at home, in a Ligue 1 match. This time, however, there was no surprise. After all, the rival is on an upward trajectory in the tournament and had an overwhelming first half. That was when they built their advantage. In the final phase, they just managed the result.
TROYES:
The turnaround happened in a six-minute span in the final phase. It was up to Belaili, at 17 minutes, to bring the score back to an equal level by converting a penalty kick. At 23 minutes, it was El Idrissy's turn to score after being assisted by Hamouma. Troyes' chances for an equalizer were reduced when Balde was sent off in the 31st minute. The striker received two yellow cards in five minutes.
TIME AND PLACE!
Troyes is currently in 19th place in Ligue 1. The team has 19 points from 25 games, with 34 goals scored and 55 goals conceded. In addition, they have 4 wins, 7 draws, and 14 losses.
Monaco is currently in 4th place in the French Championship. The team has 50 points from 25 games, with 53 goals scored and 34 goals conceded. In addition, they have 15 wins, 5 draws, and 5 losses. Their biggest win came against Ajaccio, when they won 7-1 on January 15, 2013, at home. Their biggest loss was against Nice, when they lost 0-3, on 02/26/2023, when playing at home.
Monaco have great favoritism, despite being playing away from home. The match is scheduled for Troyes vs. Monaco at 9am (Brasília time), at the Stade de l'Aube, in Troyes.
Round 26 of Ligue 1
Date: March 05, 2023
Time: 8:00 AM ET
Venue: Stade de l'Aube, Troyes
Broadcast: Star+.