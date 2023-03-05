Troyes x Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Ligue 1
Round 26 of Ligue 1

Date: March 05, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM ET

Venue: Stade de l'Aube, Troyes
Broadcast: Star+.

The Troyes-Monaco match will start at 08 am ET, being played at the Stade de l'Aube, in Troyes, in the 26th round of the French Ligue 1. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
PROBABLE MONACO:

Nubel, Matsima, Disasi, Sarr, Jakobs, Diatta, Matazo, Fofana, Golovin, Embolo e Boadu.
PROBABLE TROYES:

Gallon, Salmier, Rami, Porozo, Conte, Chavalerin, Kouamé, Andreas Bruus, Odobert, Rony Lopes e Renaud Ripart.
Monaco's performance in the Ligue 1

AS Monaco has 25 games played and counts 15 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses. Speaking of points per game, Monaco has an average of 2 points per game in Ligue 1, with 53 goals scored and 34 goals conceded.

On the road, Monaco has 7 wins, 2 draws, and 4 losses. Monaco has an average of 1.77 points per game, with 29 goals scored and 22 goals conceded.

Troyes' performance:

Troyes has 25 games played and counts with 4 wins, 7 draws and 14 losses. Speaking of points per game, Troyes has an average of 0.76 points per game in Ligue 1, with 34 goals scored and 55 goals conceded.

Playing at home, Troyes has 1 wins, 7 draws and 4 losses. Troyes has an average of 0.83 points per match, with 12 goals scored and 18 goals conceded.

MONACO:

Monaco suffered two defeats in a row. The first of them was the most surprising and irreversible. At the Stade Louis II, they were beaten 3-2 by Bayer Leverkusen in the return leg of the Europa League Round of 16. After a scoreless draw in extra time, they were eliminated from the tournament at the round of 16 stage. Having won away from home, their qualification was considered certain.

The frustration of the fall seemed to have shaken the self-confidence of the athletes that on Sunday, February 26, three days later, they were beaten 3-0 by Nice, again at home, in a Ligue 1 match. This time, however, there was no surprise. After all, the rival is on an upward trajectory in the tournament and had an overwhelming first half. That was when they built their advantage. In the final phase, they just managed the result.

Ben Yedder

 

TROYES:

Troyes had on Sunday, February 26, a duel against a direct rival in the fight against the relegation. Playing away from home, they even took the lead against Ajaccio. Balde scored in the 23rd minute of the first half. However, it did not contain the reaction of the hosts, who ended up winning by 2 to 1.

The turnaround happened in a six-minute span in the final phase. It was up to Belaili, at 17 minutes, to bring the score back to an equal level by converting a penalty kick. At 23 minutes, it was El Idrissy's turn to score after being assisted by Hamouma. Troyes' chances for an equalizer were reduced when Balde was sent off in the 31st minute. The striker received two yellow cards in five minutes.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Troyes and Monaco is in the 26th round of the French Ligue 1.

Troyes is currently in 19th place in Ligue 1. The team has 19 points from 25 games, with 34 goals scored and 55 goals conceded. In addition, they have 4 wins, 7 draws, and 14 losses.

Monaco is currently in 4th place in the French Championship. The team has 50 points from 25 games, with 53 goals scored and 34 goals conceded. In addition, they have 15 wins, 5 draws, and 5 losses. Their biggest win came against Ajaccio, when they won 7-1 on January 15, 2013, at home. Their biggest loss was against Nice, when they lost 0-3, on 02/26/2023, when playing at home.

Monaco have great favoritism, despite being playing away from home. The match is scheduled for Troyes vs. Monaco at 9am (Brasília time), at the Stade de l'Aube, in Troyes.

Welcome and welcome to the Troyes vs Monaco live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's match time between two teams from France: on one side the powerful Monaco, which is fourth in Ligue 1, and should qualify for the next UEFA Europa League. On the other hand, Troyes, who are in 19th place, and still dreaming of staying there. Both teams face each other in the 26th round of Ligue 1 2022/23. The match between the 4th place and the 19th place of the French League takes place at the Stade de l'Aube, in Troyes, at 8 am ET. Follow the match here on VAVEL Brazil.
