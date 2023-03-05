Nottingham Forest vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Nottingham Forest vs Everton Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nottingham Forest vs Everton match for the Premier League.
What time is the Nottingham Forest vs Everton match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Everton of March 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 9:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN.
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Latest Everton lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Latest Nottingham Forest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Dean Henderson, Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Harry Toffolo, Neco Williams, Remo Freuler, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Ryan Yates, Emmanuel Dennis, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Brennan Johnson.
Everton Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Everton's attacking attack and it is likely that any one of them could score or assist in the game against Nottingham Forest. The player Demarai Gray (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 3 goals in 23 games played and he scored a goal in the last game against Brighton. Next up is Alex Iwobi (#17), he plays in the striker position, during the tournament he has achieved 6 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. At just 26 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. He has also managed to score 1 goal in the tournament so we could see him score on Saturday. Finally, Dwight McNeil (#7) the 22-year-old who plays midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with two goals in 23 games and we could see him score on Sunday.
Everton in the tournament
Everton had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the eighteenth position of the general table after 5 games won, 6 tied and 14 lost together with 21 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Everton's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game resulted in a loss against Arsenal, they lost 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium and in that way they got their fourteenth defeat of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Nottingham Forest Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Nottingham Forest's offense. The first is Brennan Johnson (#20), he plays in the forward position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 5 goals in the 2022-2023 season. The next player is Morgan Gibbs-White (#10), in 10 games played he has 5 assists which makes him the second highest assister on the team. At just 22 years old, the midfielder seeks to stand out in the Premier League, so we should keep an eye on him. Finally, Nottingham striker Taiwo Awoniyi (#9), is the team's second highest scorer with 4 goals and we could see him score on Sunday.
Nottingham Forest in the tournament
Nottingham Forest started the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League very badly and they are at the bottom of the tournament. After 6 wins, 7 draws and 11 losses, they have 25 points, which places them in fourteenth position in the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Nottingham Forest's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 25 against West Ham United, Nottingham lost 4-0 at London Stadium. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The City Ground is located in the city of Nottingham, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 30,602 spectators and is the home of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on September 3, 1898 and is one of the oldest stadiums in England.