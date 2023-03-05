FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy match for the MLS.
What time is the FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy of March 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Spain: 2:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Latest LA Galaxy lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Javier Hernández, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Latest FC Dallas lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Maarten Paes, José Martínez, Sebastien Ibeagha, Marco Farfan, Ema Twumasi, Facundo Quignón, Paxton Pomykal, Sebastian Lletget, Jesús Ferreira, Alan Velasco and Paul Arriola.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against FC Dallas. The Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last game against the San Jose Earthquakes, in 33 games played he had 17 goals and three assists, this made him the top scorer and fifth top assister for the team last season. Midfielder Ricard Puig (#6) is another very important on-court play dealer, he is the team's second highest assister last season, generating 5 assists in 8 starts and 1 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old striker Dejan Joveljic (#99) was the team's second highest scorer with 10 goals in 31 games coming off the bench. Dejan at his young age has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who seeks to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The Los Angeles team makes its debut in the 2023 season, last week its match against LAFC was canceled due to weather problems and tomorrow will be its first match. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on February 18, 2023, and resulted in a 2-1 victory against Toronto FC at Dignity Health Sports Park, thus winning their final preseason game. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
FC Dallas Players to Watch
The three players are considered key to FC Dallas' offensive attack and will be of the utmost importance for them to win. Forward Jesús Ferreira (#10) is a fundamental piece of the Dallas offense. He was the team's top scorer last tournament with 18 goals in 42 games played. He also was the team's top assister with 5 assists so we might as well see him assist on Saturday. Another key player for the team is forward Alan Velasco (#20) who was the team's second highest assister with 5 assists in 27 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Dallas. He also scored 7 goals in the last tournament so we could also see him score in Saturday's game. Lastly, Paul Arriola (#7) plays in the midfielder position, he was the second highest scorer of the team last tournament, he scored 9 goals during the tournament and also got 5 assists.
FC Dallas in the tournament
The Dallas team started the 2023 MLS season very badly, after 0 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, they have 0 points in the general table that puts them in twelfth position in the Western Conference. His goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places and thus advance to the postseason. Their last game was on February 25, 2023 and resulted in a 1-0 loss against Minnesota United FC at Toyota Stadium and thus they got their first loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Toyota Stadium is located in the city of Texas, United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 21,193 spectators and it was inaugurated on August 6, 2005. It is the home of FC Dallas of Major League Soccer and it cost 80 million dollars.