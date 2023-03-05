The Crew defend their fortress with a 2-0 win over DC United

It's a Crew-Volution!!! Photo courtesy of: Karl Mason

Finally the Columbus Crew have come back to Lower.com Field. The pre-match festivities are over and it is time for the Crew to get to work the. The Black & Gold hosted D.C. United in the Crewsmas home opener. Late into the 5th minute things began to get dicey between the teams. There have some questionable calls by the official, however the Crew have remained calm and still attack the defense of United. In the 8th minute it looked like United was gaining some room behind the Crew's back line, but the back line of Columbus held strong.

late 9th minute Yeboah drew a foul, and quickly on the restart yeboah got it to Cucho Hernandez. On the ensuing attack Cucho Hernandez went up the wing with his quick feet and shifty moves was able to find Lucas Zelarayn who put it in the lower right corner to put the Crew up 1-0. Then moments later it looked like the Black & Gold were about to go another.

As the 23rd minute came around D.C had two back-to-back corner kicks, D.C. had two great opportunities for goals. In comes Eloy Room with two critical saves for the Black & Gold.

In the 34th minute Columbus turned on the aggressive attack and Cucho was able to get around the DC defender and sent a pass into the box with a trailing Alex Matan and released a quick shot that just went wide of the goal.

With a streaking Mo Farsi up the right wing and and Matan coming up the middle, Farsi a beutiful pass to Matan and then a quick pass to Zelarayn and netted his second goal of the game and put Columbus up 2-0 in the 44th minute.

There you have it folks, at half time the Columbus Crew are up 2-0 over D.C. United.

Luis Diaz with an attempted bicycle. Photo courtesy of: Karl Mason

Coming out of half time, the Black & Gold came out to a sellout crowd of 20,391 supporters cheering them on.

In a game that has had a lot of energy and emotion, Columbus was able to draw a foul against DC at the top of the box to earn a free kick in the 68th minute. Cucho was set to take the free kick and sent it just wide of the right post.

As the time winds down, coach Nancy brought in Kevin Molino for Alex Matan who got a well-deserved rest and round of applause from the fans in the 81st minute. With the final Substitution of the match for Columbus Sean Zawadski comes in for Zelarayn.

There it is, the first win of the season for Columbus as they take down an MLS original DC United 2-0.