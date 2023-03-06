Queretaro vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Queretaro vs Toluca in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Querétaro vs Toluca match in the Liga MX.
What time is Queretaro vs Toluca match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Querétaro vs Toluca of March 05th in several countries:
Mexico: 19:05 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:05 hours
Chile: 22:05 hours
Colombia: 7:05 p.m.
Peru: 7:05 p.m.
USA: 8:05pm ET
Ecuador: 7:05 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 20:05 hours
Paraguay: 20:05 hours
Spain: 03:05 hours
Where and how to watch Querétaro vs Toluca live
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports
If you want to watch Querétaro vs Toluca in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Querétaro vs Toluca in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Xolos and Tuzos have met on 35 occasions, with 19 wins for the red devils, 9 draws and 6 wins for the roosters, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the scales on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, while the roosters have 1 win, a somewhat uneven scales and not very favorable for the locals, as they only have two draws in the last 5 meetings.
Toluca 4-1 Querétaro, 2 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 1-1 Toluca, 24 Feb, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 1-1 Querétaro, 3 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Toluca 3-1 Querétaro, 10 Jan, 2021, Liga MX
Querétaro 4-1 Toluca, 3 Sep, 2020, Liga MX
How are Querétaro doing?
The locals are coming from a 1-1 draw against Necaxa in their last Liga MX match, having in their last 5 matches, 0 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to recover this match and get out of the draws.
Necaxa 1-1 Querétaro, 24 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Querétaro 1-1 Mazatlán FC, 19 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 2-0 Querétaro, 15 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Querétaro 0-3 León, 9 Feb, 2023 Liga MX
Guadalajara 1-1 Querétaro, 5 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
How is Toluca doing?
The visitors won 2-0 against Atletico San Luis, in the previous Liga MX duel, in their last 5 duels they have a very good streak, having 0 draws, 0 defeats and 5 wins.
Toluca 2-0 Atlético San Luis, 26 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 0-5 Toluca, 23 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 1-2 Toluca, 19 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Atlanta United FC 3-4 Toluca, 15 Feb, 2023, Friendlies
Toluca 3-1 Cruz Azul, 12 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this player of the Gallos
Christian Rivera, 27 year old Colombian striker has been in charge of being the scorer of the Azul Negros this season, always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team this season, currently has 8 games played as a starter and 0 as a substitute, in addition to 1 goal and 0 assists, so he will look to score this day and move forward.
Watch out for this Toluca player
Maximiliano Araujo, 23 year old Uruguayan midfielder has been in charge of being the scorer of the devils this season despite having little time in the club, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 9 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 3 goals in his account, in addition to 3 assists.