Queretaro vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
1:00 PM32 minutes ago

Tune in here Queretaro vs Toluca in Liga MX

Tune in here Queretaro vs Toluca in Liga MX
12:55 PM37 minutes ago

What time is Queretaro vs Toluca match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Querétaro vs Toluca of March 05th in several countries:
Mexico: 19:05 hours CDMX 
Argentina: 22:05 hours
Chile: 22:05 hours
Colombia: 7:05 p.m.
Peru: 7:05 p.m.
USA: 8:05pm ET
Ecuador: 7:05 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 20:05 hours
Paraguay: 20:05 hours
Spain: 03:05 hours
12:50 PM42 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Querétaro vs Toluca live

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports
If you want to watch Querétaro vs Toluca in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
12:45 PMan hour ago

Antecedents

Xolos and Tuzos have met on 35 occasions, with 19 wins for the red devils, 9 draws and 6 wins for the roosters, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the scales on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
12:40 PMan hour ago

Last 5 encounters

In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, while the roosters have 1 win, a somewhat uneven scales and not very favorable for the locals, as they only have two draws in the last 5 meetings.
Toluca 4-1 Querétaro, 2 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 1-1 Toluca, 24 Feb, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 1-1 Querétaro, 3 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Toluca 3-1 Querétaro, 10 Jan, 2021, Liga MX
Querétaro 4-1 Toluca, 3 Sep, 2020, Liga MX
12:35 PMan hour ago

How are Querétaro doing?

The locals are coming from a 1-1 draw against Necaxa in their last Liga MX match, having in their last 5 matches, 0 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to recover this match and get out of the draws.
Necaxa 1-1 Querétaro, 24 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Querétaro 1-1 Mazatlán FC, 19 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 2-0 Querétaro, 15 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Querétaro 0-3 León, 9 Feb, 2023 Liga MX
Guadalajara 1-1 Querétaro, 5 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
12:30 PMan hour ago

How is Toluca doing?

The visitors won 2-0 against Atletico San Luis, in the previous Liga MX duel, in their last 5 duels they have a very good streak, having 0 draws, 0 defeats and 5 wins.
Toluca 2-0 Atlético San Luis, 26 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 0-5 Toluca, 23 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 1-2 Toluca, 19 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Atlanta United FC 3-4 Toluca, 15 Feb, 2023, Friendlies
Toluca 3-1 Cruz Azul, 12 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
12:25 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player of the Gallos

Christian Rivera, 27 year old Colombian striker has been in charge of being the scorer of the Azul Negros this season, always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team this season, currently has 8 games played as a starter and 0 as a substitute, in addition to 1 goal and 0 assists, so he will look to score this day and move forward.
12:20 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Toluca player

Maximiliano Araujo, 23 year old Uruguayan midfielder has been in charge of being the scorer of the devils this season despite having little time in the club, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 9 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 3 goals in his account, in addition to 3 assists.
12:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Liga MX match Querétaro vs Toluca. The match will take place at Estadio Corregidora, at 20:05 hours.
